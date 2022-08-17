Metro Supply Chain appoints Chris Fenton as its new President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain has appointed highly experienced supply chain leader, Chris Fenton, to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer effective August 17, 2022. Fenton will head Metro Supply Chain's business operations and strategy, while steering the growth of the 48-year-old supply chain solutions company.



"I am delighted to join Metro Supply Chain and I look forward to working closely with our Board, customers and team to continuing to develop the supply chain solutions that organizations need today," explains Fenton. "Metro Supply Chain has an ambitious growth strategy with a strong track record for delivering operational excellence and innovation for our customers in Canada, the United States and Europe."



Fenton has worked in the supply chain industry and third-party logistics (3PL) operations for 25 years, with experience managing businesses across a wide range of industry sectors and services. Prior to joining Metro Supply Chain, Chris served as Managing Director and Executive Team Member at Wincanton Plc, a leading UK supply chain solutions company. Chris holds a degree in International Transport from Cardiff University and an MBA from The University of Warwick.

Based at Metro Supply Chain's Mississauga, Ontario, office, Fenton will report to former Group President, Martin Graham. As part of the transition, Graham is now Executive Vice Chairman of Metro Supply Chain, reporting directly to Founder and Group Chairman, Chiko Nanji.

"Chris is an accomplished leader in supply chain, and we welcome him to the team. We are confident he will contribute significantly to the value we offer customers as a strategic supply chain solutions partner and to our 6,000-strong team as a workplace of choice," says Graham.

Offering end-to-end solutions in value chain consulting, fulfillment, transportation and contract packing, Metro Supply Chain is Canada's largest privately owned supply chain solutions company with 96 sites across North America and Europe.

"We look forward to Chris driving forward the strategy that the Corporate Executive Team and Board have been building for many years to help our customers scale and evolve in an increasingly complex environment," says Nanji.

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner for some of the world's fastest growing and most recognizable organizations. Managing more than 12 million square feet in over 96 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately-owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For almost 50 years, Metro Supply Chain's scale, wide capabilities and entrepreneurial structure has enabled it to meet its customers' most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery networks.?

