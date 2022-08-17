Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two mineral processing facilities in Peru, (the "Plants"), announces July production records and comparative year-over-year ("YoY") production results representing consolidated operations.

The Company reports its strongest sales in any prior July of approximately US$3.7 million (unaudited), a 12% increase YoY compared to July 2021 sales of US$3.3 million. Accounting for this increase in sales was a continued strong supply of ore delivered to both Plants for milling. In our first seven months of this year, sales are US$33.3 million, up 73% YoY over the comparable 2021 period (US$19.2 million).

Consolidated Operations July 2022 July 2021 YoY change Deliveries (tonnes) 6,404 3,997 60% Milling (tonnes) 6,614 3,478 90% Gold Production (ounces) 2,422 1,218 99% Sales (US$) $3.7M $3.3M 12%

Combined milling activities from both Plants increased 90% YoY, reaching 6,614 tonnes and averaging 213 tonnes per day ("TPD") throughput for the month. This total represents approximately 47% of our permitted capacity of 450 TPD at both Plants. Deliveries for the month also reached all-time highs for any month of July, increasing 60% YoY.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is a gold producer operating two fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One and has produced more than 116,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$165 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, small-scale and artisanal miners (ASM) in Peru. Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.





Figure 1. Inca One's gold processing facilities in Peru (left: Chala One facility; right: Kori One facility)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2645/134104_fc2b7a3ec4394a7c_001full.jpg

