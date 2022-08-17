Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
17.08.22
08:03 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,010
-0,86 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,25016:21
Dow Jones News
17.08.2022 | 17:46
55 Leser



RM plc: Notification of Interim Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notification of Interim Results 17-Aug-2022 / 15:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 August 2022

RM plc

Notification of Interim Results

RM plc will announce interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2022 on 23 August 2022. A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/62bdce7959bc741400218972/daswf

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call: 

Dial-in (United Kingdom)          0800 640 6441 
Dial-in (Local)              020 3936 2999 
Dial-in (all other locations)       +44 20 3936 2999 
Access code:                803178

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300

Headland Consultancy

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 07734 956201

Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com) 07884 744155

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  182090 
EQS News ID:  1422735 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422735&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2022 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
