RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notification of Interim Results 17-Aug-2022 / 15:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 August 2022

RM plc

Notification of Interim Results

RM plc will announce interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2022 on 23 August 2022. A webcast for analysts and investors will take place at 9.00am and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/62bdce7959bc741400218972/daswf

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

Dial-in (United Kingdom) 0800 640 6441 Dial-in (Local) 020 3936 2999 Dial-in (all other locations) +44 20 3936 2999 Access code: 803178

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on 020 3805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Contacts:

RM plc

Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer 08450 700300

Headland Consultancy

Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) 07734 956201

Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com) 07884 744155

