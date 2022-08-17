The "Europe Ground Support Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
This report on the ground support equipment market in Europe estimates that the industry would grow in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 11.53% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Russia, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe together form the market in this region.
In Germany, the notable expansion of airport infrastructure to support the surging traffic of air passengers across airports is expected to drive the growth of the ground support equipment market. For example, there is an increase in the use of buses for carrying passengers from the airport's terminal to the airplane and vice versa. These buses are an important type of GSE, and the rise in air travel passengers is expected to enhance the growth of the studied market.
Also, Germany is known for its advanced manufacturing capabilities. There are numerous key players, such as Rheinmetall AG, Desko, Mulag Fahrzeugwerk, and others, operating in the GSE market that are based in Germany. They are continuously striving for the development of better and innovative products in the GSE category.
The ground support equipment market in Russia is also growing steadily due to the ever-growing demand for high-quality ground support equipment from leading airports. Moreover, the government is working towards creating a competitive environment for ground handling services at three of its largest airports. This has attracted several private companies to focus on offering them GSE. Also, Russian airports are focusing on modernizing their airfield infrastructure. And therefore, the demand for modern ground support equipment is on the rise.
Key Insights
- Increased Trend in the Use of Automated Ground Support Equipment
- Growing Focus on the Adoption of Environment-Friendly GSE Solutions
- E-Commerce Pushing the Demand for the Expansion of Airport Operations
Market Drivers
- Increase in the Number of Airports Terminals Being Constructed
- Rise in Air Traffic Globalization Trends
- Growth in the Spending on Airport Infrastructure
- Expected Rise in the Number of Air Travellers
Market Challenges
- High Initial Investment Required
- Difficulties in Maintenance Replacement of GSE
Market Opportunities
- Technological Advancement in Ground Support Equipment
- Integration of Wireless Technologies in GSE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Europe Ground Support Equipment Market Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Europe Ground Support Equipment Market by Type
4. Europe Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source
5. Europe Ground Support Equipment Market by Application
6. Europe Ground Support Equipment Market by End-User
7. Europe Ground Support Equipment Market Regional Outlook
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Research Methodology Scope
