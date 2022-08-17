Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Worth $128.78 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type (Membrane Separation & Filtration, Sludge Management Technology, Activated Sludge), Application (Municipal, Residential, Industrial), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2029,' the water and wastewater treatment technologies market is expected to reach $128.78 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2029.





Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5299

Water and wastewater treatment is a systematic series of processes used to remove contamination from wastewater and convert the water into effluent. Water treatment facilities expedite the natural process of purifying water by using different processes (e.g., physical, chemical, and biological) to treat industrial and municipal wastewater to remove pollutants and send the purified water back into the environment. The main goal of wastewater treatment technologies is to minimize the content of harmful and toxic elements found in wastewater, thus reducing the negative impact on the environment and mitigating waterbody eutrophication. In recent years, the rapid population growth and urbanization, the growing emphasis on water quality and public health, the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, the increase in industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater have boosted the demand for water treatment technologies.

The growth of this market is attributed to rapidly diminishing freshwater resources and the growing need for water reclamation and reusable technologies. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

The global water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

Rapidly Diminishing Freshwater Resources Across the Globe

Good water quality is important for human health, socio-economic development, and the ecosystem. As the global population rises and economies develop, natural environments become degraded due to the excessive use of natural resources such as coal, natural gas, minerals, and water. Water resources become inadequate and unsafe, driving the need for water and wastewater treatment. There is a growing need to create awareness regarding the potential of wastewater among industries, households, and other users as it is potentially an alternative source of water. Wastewater treatment technologies help protect ecosystems by removing contaminants and effluent, such as harmful chemicals from wastewater. The technologies help deliver low-cost sanitation, ensure environmental protection, and enable water reuse. Water and wastewater treatment technologies are currently being used all over the world. Mechanical water and wastewater systems use a combination of physical, biological, and chemical processes to treat water and wastewater. Mechanical treatment involves the use of a series of tanks, along with pumps, blowers, screens, grinders, and other mechanical components, to treat wastewater. The excessive use of water has led to the depletion of freshwater sources and a scarcity of clean water. This water crisis is expected to boost the need for water and wastewater treatment technologies significantly in the next few years, driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5299

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research has segmented this market based on Type (Membrane Separation & Filtration, Sludge Management Technology, Activated Sludge), Application (Municipal, Residential, Industrial), and Geography.

Based on type, in 2022, the membrane separation & filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as producing potable drinking water from the ground, surface, and seawater and the advanced treatment of wastewater and desalination. Membrane separation technology is used to separate and purify specific components from the rest of the mixture. Membranes are becoming increasingly popular in producing potable drinking water from the ground, surface, and seawater and in the advanced treatment of wastewater and desalination. Over the last decade, membrane separation & filtration has become the most used technology for water treatment.

Based on application, in 2022, the municipal segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the need to remove contaminants from wastewater, primarily from household sewage. This sector adopts water and wastewater treatment in residential and non-residential water processing units. Municipal wastewater is water from homes, businesses, industries, and institutions draining into sewers. It contains sanitary sewage and is sometimes combined with stormwater from rain or melting snow draining off rooftops, lawns, parking lots, and roads.

Quick Buy - Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/99075544

Based on geography, in 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment technologies market. The growth of this regional market is driven by the growing need for water reclamation and reuse technologies, rapidly diminishing freshwater resources, growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies, growing adoption of advances in membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, increasing government investment in water infrastructure, and growing research & development expenditures.

Further, the increasing number of investments in water infrastructure by public sector organizations in developing countries such as China and India is impacting the region's favorable market growth. Additionally, the increase in the demand for water treatment technologies to provide clean and potable water is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment technologies market are Suez S.A. (France), Veolia Environment SA. (France), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Group plc (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), BioMicrobics, Inc. (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Thermax Limited (India), WOG Group (India), SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Adroit Associates Private Limited (India), Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5299

Scope of the Report:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

Membrane Separation & Filtration

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes



Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes



Microfiltration (MF) Membrane



Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes



Other Filtration Technologies

Sludge Management Technology

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Gas Separation

Electrochemical Water Treatment Technology

Electrochemical Scale Treatment Systems

Activated Carbon Technology

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

UV And Ozone

Dissolved Air Flotation

Other Treatment Technologies

Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Application

Municipal

Residential

Industrial

Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals



Power Generation



Pulp & Paper



Oil & Gas



Mining



Petrochemical



Electronics & Semiconductors



Other Industrial Applications

Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



South Korea



Malaysia



Australia



Singapore

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



Italy



Netherlands



Belgium



Denmark



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5299

Related Reports:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type (Membrane Filtration, UV Radiation, Chlorination, Ozonization, Activated Carbon, and Ion Exchange), and Application (Municipal and Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/tertiary-water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5185

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Activated Sludge, Clarification, Membrane Bio-reactor, and Sludge Digestion), and Application (Food & Beverages, Power, Energy, Mining) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-5170

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants and Flocculants), Source (Bio-based, Synthetic), End User (Residential, Municipal, and Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market-5302

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food Industry by Type (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment), Offering, Cluster (Dairy, Cheese, Ice-cream, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Prepared Foods, Powdered Foods, Alcoholic Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-for-food-industry-5258

Smart Water Management Market by Component, Automation Solution (Water Quality & Quantity Monitoring, Water Treatment & Automation, Pressure Control & Leakage Detection, Analytics & Data Management), User Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-water-management-market-5198

U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Treatment Technologies Type (Membrane Separation & Filtration, Sludge Management Technology, Activated Sludge, Clarification) and Application - Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/us-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5257

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/523/water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg