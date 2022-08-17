Chubb Appoints Chris Eappariello as President Consumer Lines EMEA

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Chris Eappariello as President of Consumer Lines for the insurer's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.





In this new role Chris will be responsible for a newly-created regional segment which comprises Chubb's Specialty Personal Lines (SPL), Accident and Health (A&H) affinity, consumer travel and direct marketing businesses, including its digital capabilities, across 26 countries.

Chris, who was previously Executive Vice President Specialty Personal Lines and Chief Marketing Officer Personal Lines International, will continue to be based in London and will report to David Furby, Regional President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. His appointment is effective immediately.

Chris has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, joining Chubb (then ACE) in 2002 where he held a series of management roles including Operations Manager, Consumer Lines Europe and Regional Director Personal Lines, Europe, Eurasia and Africa. Prior to Chubb, Chris worked in the banking sector and also spent five years with Aon Warranty Group.

David Furby said: "I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Chris to this important new role. His wealth of experience and insights mean he is perfectly placed to further develop and grow our consumer-facing businesses. Realigning our structure within the newly created Consumer Lines segment means we can focus on developing large and strategic partnerships led by agile product development and digital-first solutions that will help us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers both now and in the future."

In a related move, Janene Blizzard, previously Vice President A&H United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa (UKISA), becomes Vice President A&H Corporate EMEA. Janene will now be responsible for all of Chubb's A&H Corporate business across the region. She will remain based in London, reporting to both Mark Roberts, Division President UKISA and Sara Mitchell, Division President Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa (CEMENA.)

During the past decade, Janene has held a series of A&H roles of increasing seniority at Chubb and she has worked in the insurance industry for more than 25 years.

Sara Mitchell said: "Janene has a great depth of knowledge and understanding which has helped her achieve tremendous success running Chubb's A&H business in UKISA over the last three years. I look forward to working with her in this wider regional role as she continues to drive and deliver impressive results."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg