UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: E-Waste Management Market is expected to display an exponential growth by 2027|CAGR: ~15%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights theE-Waste Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Material Recovery (Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others); Source Type (Home Appliances, Information and Communication Technology Devices, Electronic Utilities, Office and Medical Equipment, and Others); Region/Country.





The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the e-waste management market globally. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the global market at regional and country levels.

Market Overview

The e-waste management market is expected to register a CAGR of around 15% over the period of 2021-2027 The global e-waste management market is uplifting on account of the rapid obsolescence of electronic gadgets along with the rising disposable income. Moreover, the increasing demand for rare metals followed by the short lifespan of electronic gadgets will positively stimulate the industry landscape. E-waste must be collected, recovered, and recycled because it is dangerous to the environment, most electronic devices and hardware contain some form of toxic materials, including beryllium, cadmium, mercury, lead, and others, which possess serious environmental risks to soil, water, air, and wildlife.

The global E-Waste Management market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

In 2020, the metal segment accounted for a significant share of the global e-waste management market and is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period. One of the most prominent reasons for the growth of this segment is that the recycling metals from e-waste significantly reduce dependency on the mining, processing, and extraction of precious metals such as gold, silver, copper, and others. Moreover, it is critical to keep e-waste out of land fields, electronic devices are composed of toxic substances and heavy metals. Substances such as chromium, cadmium, mercury, lead, and other metals can enter the soil and pollute air and water.

Among these, home appliance capture a prominent share in the global e-waste management market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Some of the most prominent factors driving the growth of this segment are the rising disposable income and the increasing adoption of smart devices and IoT devices in homes. There are several benefits of IoT devices that enforce consumers to invest more in this technology such as control and monitoring, cost and energy-saving, better security, comfort, and many more. Since disposable income is rising, consumers are investing in their residential infrastructure to make it IoT-enabled infrastructure. Hence, the need for managing the e-waste from the home appliances segment is growing rapidly.

E-Waste Management Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America acquired a commendable share of the market in the e-waste management market and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR mainly owing to the development of new products due to continuous innovations and the constantly declining prices of electronic products. Moreover, growing urbanization and population coupled with rising disposable income and constantly evolving residential infrastructure is further contributing to the e-waste management market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the E-Waste Management Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the E-Waste Management Market?

Which factors are influencing the E-Waste Management Market over the forecast period?

What are the challenges, threats, and risks in the E-Waste Management Market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the E-Waste Management Market?

What are the demanding regions of the E-Waste Management globally?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

