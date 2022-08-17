Preparative and Process Chromatography Market to be Worth $17.26 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 17.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.65% from 2021 to 2028.Chromatography is typically a physical separation method wherein the components of a mixture are detached with the help of their distribution in two phases. One of the phases is in the form of a porous bed, layer, bulk liquid, or film and is often in a stationary phase while the other phase is in a fluid (mobile) phase that penetrates over or through the stationary phase. Diverse mixture components travel across the stationary phase at various speeds, leading them to separate from the other components. The nature of the specific phases determines which components travel slowly or more quickly and how they are separated.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, process chromatography accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing research activities and adoption of automated systems in the field of biopharmaceuticals.

On the basis of type, the liquid chromatographic segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high demand for preparative HPLC in the therapeutic development process.

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to increasing application in drug safety assessment as an analytical tool for qualitative and quantitative analysis.

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing investments in the development of new resin for the isolation and purification of vaccines. Extensive COVID-19 vaccine development efforts in the region have spurred the market growth as the process significantly relies on the use of chromatography for the characterization.

Read 184-page full market research report, "Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Process Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography), By Type, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Growth & Trends

Process scale chromatography is a scalable technique to separate biomolecules from a slurry or feedstock for producing biotherapeutics. This technique of purification can be implemented in various applications including gene therapies, biosimilars, bio-betters, and vaccines among others. It is an efficient and cost-effective purification solution enabling enhanced purity and high yield of the target molecule in optimal conditions. Preparative chromatography comprises a process of deploying high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) to separate a substance from a given sample. It is considered the most suitable generic method to purify small drugs and rare chemical components at <10kg.

The increasing technological innovations paired with the large-scale implementation in downstream processing of liquid chromatographic solutions and rising demand for preparative techniques have prominently boosted the growth of the market. Further, the surge in demand and endorsement of monoclonal antibodies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is anticipated to propel the product demand in the upcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing penetration of service providers in various techniques of antibody separation that revolve around chromatographic principles, including column displacement chromatography and affinity chromatography. One of the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. states that the ongoing research paradigms for the analysis and separation of monoclonal antibodies with the help of mild reverse phase chromatography are projected to steer the research in the market. The report also remarks that the global preparative and process chromatography market was valued at 7.15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 11.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Over the years, chromatography has found applications in several industries including the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food sectors. The laboratories operating in environmental testing mostly seek to identify minute amounts of contaminants, including Polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) in leftover oil and pesticides. The technique is also increasingly used to monitor air quality and examine drinking water. Further, the pharmaceutical industries adopt this technique to formulate enormous quantities of purest forms of supplies and examine the purified compounds to eliminate trace contaminants. HPLC is implemented in protein separation including insulin purification, enzyme purification, plasma fractionation, bioinformatics, and DNA fingerprinting. Additionally, the technique is implemented for checkers and quality analyses in the food industry; it identifies, separates, and analyzes additives, preservatives, vitamins, proteins, and amino acids. The growing investments for innovation in chromatography techniques, increasing application areas of chromatography, and continuous advancements are supplementing the market growth.

Companies involved in the manufacturing of exceptional solutions are likely to further deepen the market competition. Some of the key companies in the global preparative and process chromatography market include GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, and Novasep Holding S.A.S among others. The manufacturers in the market are emphasizing constant innovations and the development of advanced products to acquire a higher market share. For instance, in October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a chromatography system called Thermo Scientific HyPeak. The system is a pioneer in single-use chromatography for bioprocessing. It provides an extensive operational flow range, starting from 1LPH to 1980 LPH, with the help of the integration of fluid transfer assemblies (FTA) and pumps that allow scalability from process development to current good manufacturing practice (cGMP).

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global preparative and process chromatography market on the basis of product, type, end use, and region:

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Process Chromatography

System



Multi-use Batch Chromatography Systems





Single-use Batch Chromatography Systems





Continuous Chromatography Systems



Consumables



Reagents





Resins





Affinity Resins







Ion-exchange Resins







Size-exclusion Resins







Hydrophobic Interaction Resins







Reversed Phase Resins







Mixed-mode/Multi-mode Resins





Columns





Prepacked Columns







Automated Columns







Manual Columns



Services

Preparative Chromatography

System



Semi-preparative Chromatography Systems





Other Chromatography Systems



Consumables



Reagents





Resins





Affinity Resins







Ion-exchange Resins







Size-exclusion Resins







Hydrophobic Interaction Resins







Reversed Phase Resins







Mixed-mode/Multi-mode Resins





Columns





Prepacked Columns







Empty Columns



Services

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Liquid Chromatography

HPLC



Flash/Column Chromatography



Ion-exchange chromatography



Size-exclusion chromatography



Affinity chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Paper Chromatography

Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Food

Nutraceutical

Others

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Preparative and Process Chromatography Market

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Waters Corporation

