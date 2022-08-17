CognitiveScale Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 300 Percent, CognitiveScale Is Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Inc. revealed that CognitiveScale has been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, as a result of the company's 300 percent revenue growth since 2018. The list represents some of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent businesses.

CognitiveScale is the company with the leading AI engineering platform and over 110 granted AI patents that enable AI-powered personalization solutions across the customer journey. Technology trends like digital transformation and hyper-personalization require Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered applications. But delivering on the promise of AI has proven challenging because of the difficulty of getting AI-powered applications into production, scaling AI solutions, and maintaining AI-powered applications.

CognitiveScale closes this gap through its Enterprise AI software platform, Cortex. Teams across the enterprise-from data engineering and data science to software development and architecture, as well as subject matter experts and compliance-can build and deploy AI-powered applications that deliver trust and value. Cortex is a major breakthrough in the Enterprise AI industry because no other platform enables all of the required teams, tools, and processes to not only develop AI applications, but also put them in production, operationalize them, inspect models for trust and responsible use, and deliver value.

"We are pleased to be included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Bob Picciano, CEO of CognitiveScale. "This recognition is another demonstration that CognitiveScale's growth is because our AI engineering platform is helping major enterprises bring real value to their AI solutions, enabling them to operationalize models, and compose AI applications with deep context around end customers to drive more impactful engagement."

CognitiveScale ranked #3848 overall on the list with a ranking of #364 in Texas, #109 in Austin, and #484 overall in software.

According to Inc., the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

In addition to being named to the Inc. 5000 list, CognitiveScale has been recognized by Forrester Research as one of the 35 leading AI/ML platforms and by the World Economic Forum as one of the top 100 technology companies impacting people's lives for leadership in the development of trusted, transparent, and responsible AI.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'AI Engineering', paving the way to industrialize scalable Enterprise AI development and deployment. Backed by over 100 granted AI patents, the award-winning Cortex platform empowers businesses to infuse trusted decision intelligence into business processes and applications maximizing total customer experience and operational efficiency. Our focus is on regulated industries such as Healthcare and Financial Services where our platform currently delivers hyper-personalized insights to more than 100 million customers.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through responsible AI. We are backed by investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM, Westly Group, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Anthem and USAA. To learn more, visit www.cognitivescale.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale.

