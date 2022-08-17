DPS Group Global: DPS Group Announces Promotions and New Hires to U.S. Operations

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has promoted Mike Sheehan to U.S. Regional Director of Architecture & Engineering. In addition, the company is pleased to welcome Keith Donnelly as the U.S. Regional LEAN Specialist, Nathan Speanburg as U.S. Regional Director, Project Management, and Noe Vallejo, U.S. Regional Director, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS). All four will report to Werner Greyling, President of U.S. Project Operations.

"Some of our objectives this year are to make some strategic changes to our organization to support our continued growth and planned future investment in the U.S.," said Werner. "These changes include the appointment of US Regional support functions on a full-time basis, building out of subject matter experts (SMEs), and becoming an industry leader in LEAN project execution. We are excited to have Keith, Nathan, and Noe to the company and congratulate Mike on his promotion."

Michael Sheehan, U.S. Regional Director of Architecture & Engineering

In a career spanning over 20 years of project management experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and semi-conductor industries, Mike's primary focus since joining DPS has been on novel therapy manufacturing facilities, including cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facilities. Some of his recent and successfully executed projects include those for CRISPR Therapeutics and ElevateBio BaseCamp, which were both category winners for the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA). Based in Boston, Mike brings a considerable background in project engineering, program management, construction, and CQV on both client and A&E project teams to his current role. Mike holds a BAI, MA in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering from Trinity College Dublin; an MSc. Pharmaceutical & Chemical Process Technology from the Technological University Dublin; and an MBA from University College Dublin. He also earned an Advanced Diploma in Project Management from the Dublin Business School.

Keith Donnelly, U.S. Regional LEAN Specialist

With over 25 years of experience working on a diverse portfolio of projects, primarily in the semiconductor sector, Keith has a proven track record in layout optimization and design for high-volume semiconductor / advanced technology manufacturing facilities Keith has been with DPS in the Albany, NY office for four years in a design management role, and he is responsible for design, construction, and contract management. He holds a Level 8 Honors degree in Architectural Technology from the Dublin Institute of Technology, Six Sigma LEAN Black Belt Professional Certification, and an AGC Certificate of Management-Lean Construction.

Nathan Speanburg, P.E., PMP, CM-LEAN, U.S. Regional Director, Project Management

Based in Albany, New York, Nathan has worked in the construction industry for the last 15 years, with most of his time as the lead on Advance Technology projects. He is involved in all phases of projects, from early programming, estimating, design, construction, final commissioning, and closeout. Nathan holds a Civil Engineering Degree from the United States Military Academy, West Point, New York, and a Master's in Science in civil engineering from the University of Missouri. Nathan holds his Professional Engineer license and holds PMP and CM-Lean certifications. He spent over seven years in the U.S. Army on Active Duty and continues to serve in the Vermont Army National Guard, holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Noe Vallejo, U.S. Regional Director, EHS

Working out of DPS Group's office in Albany, New York, Noe is an experienced and successful EHS Manager with 21 years of experience. Responsible for optimizing the safety and health programs on construction projects, he is skilled in the coordination of safety efforts with owners, contractors, and field personnel to maximize the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the safety and health efforts on projects. Throughout his career, Noe has managed oversight of safety programs from preconstruction to end of project. Noe comes with several certifications related to his field - CHST, STSC, SMS (in review), SAIA, Crane Rigging, MSHA, OSHA 30.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

