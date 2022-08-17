The "Global Protein Labeling Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Method, By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protein Labeling Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Proteins are the biggest macro molecules in a living creature, as they are essential for its survival. In addition, proteins engage with other bio molecules and carry out duties to keep the cell alive once they are created within a cell. As a result, proteomics and protein chemistry is being used to investigate the protein binding mechanism.

The majority of these techniques revolve around the ability to create genetic fusions that selectively target proteins, resulting in unique features for selective protein imaging, manipulation, and trapping within complex biochemical settings. To conduct successful protein labeling, a variety of procedures are used.

There is an employment of a variety of methods to label proteins, including the use of specific enzymes or probes. Alkaline phosphatase (AP) and horseradish peroxidase are two often utilized enzyme-protein conjugates (HRP). Enzyme-protein labeling systems have a number of advantages, including signal amplification, a variety of signal outputs, and a wide range of substrates for each enzyme.

Fluorescent, chemiluminescent, and colorimetric detection are common signal outputs. These signal outputs are suited for immunohistochemistry (IHC) or immunofluorescent (IF)-based detection applications in cells and tissues because of the wide range of signal outputs.

For examining the function and distribution of proteins in living and fixed cells, the SNAP-tag, CLIP-tag, and ACP-tag/MCP-tag protein labeling technologies provide a new alternative to standard fluorescent proteins. Covalent protein labeling makes imaging mammalian proteins in living cells easier and more versatile, as well as allowing for protein capture in vitro. A fusion protein is created by covalently attaching a single genetic construct to a range of substrates, such as fluorophores, biotin, and beads, to provide a potent tool for investigating proteins.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing healthcare expenditure to create more health prospects

Healthcare spending can lead to greater health opportunities, which can help to enhance human capital and increase productivity, boosting economic performance. As a result, assessing the phenomena of healthcare spending in a country is critical. Overall, the findings point to a robust link between healthcare spending and economic variables such as income, GDP, and labor productivity.

Healthcare spending is positively related to labor productivity, personal spending, and GDP indicators. With more spending by regional governments and healthcare bodies on the enhancement of medical technologies like protein labeling, the method of attaching fluorescent dyes to functional groups in biomolecules such that fluorescence imaging can easily be used to see them.

Rising R&D spending on healthcare industry

The ability of health research to contribute to the formation of advanced medical technology like protein labeling accounts for its significant effect. The medical association of various now spends significantly more on research and development (R&D) than other countries, which has been proved to contribute to innovation and the eventual development of a knowledge-based economy. Improving R&D investment is one of those investments that reap a huge reward for the comprehensive industry as it innovates and establishes a knowledge-based economy.

Market Restraining Factors

Shortage of skilled and competent professionals

In some region, there is a huge scarcity of skilled professionals, which is hindering the recovery progress. Along with that, there is a severe issue of unemployment and a lack of chances stymie social cohesion and enhancement. Unemployed or underemployed people may have abilities that are in short supply everywhere.

Companies have identified the top three effects of skills shortages as being compelled to hire ill-suited personnel, lost production opportunities, and decreased company investment and product development all of which hamper companies' ability to compete. Productivity might suffer as a result of a shortage of qualified workers, resulting in longer production times, higher operating costs, and other concerns.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Method

In-vitro

Enzymatic

Dye-based

Co-translational

Site-specific

Nanoparticle

Others

In-vivo

Photoreactive

Radioactive

Others

By Product

Reagents

Kits

Services

By Application

Immunological Techniques

Cell-based Assays

Fluorescence Microscopy

Protein Microarray

Mass Spectrometry

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck Group

PerkinElmer, Inc.

General Electric (GE) Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

New England BioLabs Inc.

Promega Corporation

LI-COR, Inc.

SeraCare Life Sciences

