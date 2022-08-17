Selangor, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - AECA Solutions, the drone-based image and data acquisition company, has announced the mobilization of its cutting-edge technology as a means of defending against destructive environmental incidents, such as landslides. Through its state-of-the-art 3D mapping facilities and high-accuracy surveillance, AECA intends to deploy its drones as part of a variety of disaster prevention and relief projects.

As the US and UK continue to grapple with an unprecedented frequency of extreme weather, tsunamis, typhoons and floods, which have unfortunately become regular occurrences for the ASEAN region. ASEAN, which incorporates Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and The Philippines, is widely known as the most natural-disaster prone region in the world. Through its series of fixed-wing Trinity F90+ drones (manufactured by Quantum Systems), AECA is working to help prevent natural disasters in Malaysia and beyond.

Through the innovative technology AECA provides, its drones are able to capture high-definition images, fly for extended periods of time and take off vertically from a mere 3x3 meter space. In particular, the ability of its flagship LiDar sensor to penetrate through vegetation has enabled it to highlight features of the terrain that are invisible to the naked eye.

This has proved especially crucial in disaster-response projects, where the tell-tale signs of an impending disaster are only apparent beneath the surface-level. For instance, AECA Solutions has applied its technology to aid the Search and Rescue (SAR) response to the Selangor landslide. The data was available in near real-time, enabling the SAR team to work as quickly as possible in order to limit the damage.

As a result of AECA's data-capture and analysis of the affected area, the local authorities approved a new budget for slope maintenance. Measures such as these will help to prevent future landslides in this area; AECA Solutions hopes that its drones will contribute towards the introduction of similar protection for other Malaysian and ASEAN regions.

Essential to AECA's role in disaster prevention and relief is the YellowScan LiDAR sensor that is integrated into every Trinity F90+ and M300 drone. This captures data and transforms it into highly accurate 3D models, which offers SAR teams a far greater resolution than traditional photos. Furthermore, off the back of this LiDAR-produced data, AECA Solutions' in-house analysts can forecast the probability of future landslides.

With this announcement, AECA Solutions has underlined its intention to continue utilizing its drone-technology as part of essential humanitarian work, as it is currently doing in the Kuala Ibai Estuary, in Malaysia. This water channel is surrounded by industrial areas, which led to widespread concerns regarding water quality. Through the Trinity F90+ drone, and its integrated MicaSense Dual Camera System Payload, AECA Solutions has been able to capture multispectral images of the estuary. This data has in turn facilitated an in-depth quality analysis of factors such as the water's algae activity and nutrient pollution.

As Khairul Ariffin Mohd Aris, COO of AECA Solutions, underlines, "When disaster strikes, speed and efficiency are rightly the top priorities for every Search and Rescue team. Through our range of high-tech drones, we are able to accommodate this."

