Mittwoch, 17.08.2022
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
Tradegate
17.08.22
19:34 Uhr
1,170 Euro
-0,014
-1,18 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
17.08.2022 | 21:46
148 Leser
Hisense Unveiled Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Setting Extraordinary Standard for Premium Lifestyle Experiences

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global technology enterprise, held its first live-stream Hisense's Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Launch and unveiled its innovative premium products. At the Event, Hisense revealed its latest product, including Hisense U7H TV, Hisense L9H Laser TV, and display home appliance products. The launch showcased Hisense's premium technology and innovative breakthroughs, which fully demonstrated the enterprise's values and commitment to using technology to establish better and more premium life for global consumers.

"Over the past 53 years, Hisense has grown into an international technology leading enterprise." In the opening, Candy Pang, the Deputy General Manager of Brand Management Department of Hisense Group, expressed: "As an Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we are more than privileged to launch Hisense's Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup to celebrate the fabulous FIFA Moments with the world. "

