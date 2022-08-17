Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTDR ISIN: CA12507V1040 Ticker-Symbol: 1GN 
Frankfurt
17.08.22
08:02 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CBLT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBLT INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CBLT
CBLT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CBLT INC0,0170,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.