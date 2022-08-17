Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
WKN: A1WZPW ISIN: CA65340P1062 Ticker-Symbol: 6NE 
Tradegate
17.08.22
20:59 Uhr
3,704 Euro
-0,353
-8,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9033,96917.08.
3,6393,79717.08.
CHARLES SCHWAB
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION74,84-1,37 %
KRAKEN ENERGY CORP--
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD3,704-8,69 %
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD CDIS3,980+2,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.