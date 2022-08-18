[DATELINE]Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI) ("Radient" or the "Company") provides a business update and a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

Business Update

Sales of the Company's hydrocarbon concentrate and cannabis pre-roll products continue to improve and the Company is receiving repeat-customer orders and positive product reviews. In the period following the Company's June 27, 2022 announcement of hydrocarbon commercial production and pre-roll sales growth, the Company has shipped over $1 million of hydrocarbon products and pre-roll products to its customers. The Company expects sales of these products to continue but will require sufficient working capital to facilitate this growth. The Company is in discussions with its lenders and potential investors regarding its immediate working capital requirements.

MCTO Status Update

On July 26, 2022, the Company announced that it applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the basis that the Company would be unable to file its audited annual financial statements for its financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis and Certifications by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Required Filings") by the applicable filing deadlines (the "Original Announcement") due to unexpected delays the Company's auditor is experiencing in connection with its audit of Tunaaaa Xtracts Inc. ("Tunaaaa"), a company acquired by the Company in early 2022.

The MCTO was issued on August 3, 2022 and prohibits trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The issuance of the MCTO generally does not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities.

The Company's management continues to work diligently to facilitate the completion by the auditor of its audit of Tunaaaa so that the Company can complete the Required Filings as soon as possible. Management now anticipates, but cannot assure, that the Required Filings will be filed by September 29, 2022.

Other than as set out herein, the Company confirms that (a) there have been no changes to the information contained in the Original Announcement that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor, (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203, (c) there has not been any other specific default by the Company under NP 12-203, and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Required Filings.

About Radient

Radient is a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products. Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Radient is focused on innovation with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the cannabis and wellness space. RadientInc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

