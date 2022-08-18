Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Dagalti Kauçuk San. (Dagalti), a specialty chemicals distributor active in the Turkish rubber and plastics additives (R&PA) market.

The acquisition of Dagalti strengthens Azelis' R&PA footprint in Turkey. Dagalti's extensive product portfolio strategically complements the Group's lateral value chain in industrial chemicals, enhancing the offerings and technical expertise Azelis provides to customers.

Established in 1980, Dagalti has grown to be a leader in rubber and rubber additives in the domestic market. With 14 employees, Dagalti supports over 400 customers with products and expertise. CEO Sadik Dagalti will continue leading the business to ensure a smooth transition into Azelis.

The transaction expects to close at the end of the third quarter, after fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Sadik Dagalti, Dagalti CEO, commented:

"Azelis' focus on innovation, sustainability and digitalization will trigger additional growth impulses at Dagalti. We're excited to become part of the Azelis family and see many synergistic opportunities that will help secure our future. Dagalti has longstanding relationships with principals and customers, and we're confident that with Azelis, these relationships will only flourish."

Sertaç Sürür, Managing Director Azelis Turkey, adds:

"Through the acquisition of Dagalti, we are very pleased to strengthen our lateral value chain and reinforce Azelis' position in Turkey as a leading specialty innovation service provider. I look forward to working with Sadik Dagalti and the experienced team to leverage their R&PA expertise and further grow the company."

