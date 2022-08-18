DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH Financial statements H1 2022 published Berlin, 18 August 2022 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Multitude SE) has earlier today published its H1 2022 Financial statements. The full-length report can be found in the Bond section of the Ferratum Group website: Ferratum Capital Germany Gmbh - Multitude The H1 2022 Report of Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) for the half-year ended 30 June 2022 has been published. The reports are available on the investor relations website at: www.multitude.com About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com Additional features:



