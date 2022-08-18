- (PLX AI) - Global Fashion Group Q2 revenue EUR 505.9 million.
|1,731
|1,740
|09:56
|1,727
|1,736
|09:56
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:22
|Global Fashion Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 51.6 Million
|08:04
|DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP REPORTS Q2 2022 RESULTS
|DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP REPORTS Q2 2022 RESULTS
18.08.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely...
|Fr
|DGAP-AFR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
|DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten
Global Fashion Group S.A.: Vorabbekanntmachung...
|26.07.
|DGAP-PVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 11 Section 6 of the Luxembourg Transparency Law and Section 40 Paragraph 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WPHG)
|DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 SECTION 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40...
|22.07.
|DGAP-PVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 11 Section 6 of the Luxembourg Transparency Law and Section 40 Paragraph 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WPHG)
|DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 SECTION 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH...
|GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SA
|1,727
|+16,93 %