- (PLX AI) - Humana AB Q2 revenue SEK 2,241 million.
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.37
|Humana AB Q2 Net Income SEK 18 Million
|31.05.
|Change in the number of shares and votes in Humana AB
|19.05.
|Change in the number of shares in Humana AB and reduction of holding of own shares
|10.05.
|Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on May 10, 2022
|05.05.
|Humana AB Q1 Net Income SEK 29 Million
