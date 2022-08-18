Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
18.08.22
08:01 Uhr
1,084 Euro
-0,014
-1,28 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.108     GBP0.927 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.094     GBP0.920 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.099095    GBP0.922732

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,137,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1569       1.108         XDUB      08:11:29      00060557527TRLO0 
931       1.108         XDUB      08:11:29      00060557526TRLO0 
4084       1.106         XDUB      08:16:09      00060557738TRLO0 
2450       1.102         XDUB      08:53:39      00060558861TRLO0 
2500       1.102         XDUB      10:05:58      00060561649TRLO0 
588       1.100         XDUB      10:13:53      00060561858TRLO0 
1368       1.100         XDUB      10:13:53      00060561857TRLO0 
457       1.100         XDUB      10:13:53      00060561856TRLO0 
2500       1.102         XDUB      10:13:53      00060561859TRLO0 
4500       1.100         XDUB      10:53:31      00060563609TRLO0 
3930       1.096         XDUB      12:10:13      00060566507TRLO0 
4116       1.094         XDUB      13:52:22      00060569392TRLO0 
2935       1.094         XDUB      14:13:41      00060570229TRLO0 
3554       1.094         XDUB      14:13:41      00060570228TRLO0 
2799       1.094         XDUB      14:27:49      00060570641TRLO0 
1351       1.100         XDUB      15:29:54      00060573556TRLO0 
1072       1.100         XDUB      15:29:54      00060573555TRLO0 
2227       1.100         XDUB      15:29:56      00060573557TRLO0 
4256       1.098         XDUB      15:31:11      00060573676TRLO0 
1130       1.100         XDUB      15:48:26      00060574469TRLO0 
1683       1.100         XDUB      15:48:26      00060574468TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2425       92.70         XLON      08:27:52      00060558080TRLO0 
2309       92.00         XLON      12:14:42      00060566591TRLO0 
1297       92.00         XLON      13:00:11      00060567846TRLO0 
2432       92.00         XLON      13:00:11      00060567844TRLO0 
2599       92.30         XLON      13:33:08      00060568788TRLO0 
2452       92.10         XLON      13:33:13      00060568789TRLO0 
796       92.00         XLON      14:10:04      00060570089TRLO0 
2480       92.10         XLON      14:35:06      00060571045TRLO0 
2377       92.20         XLON      14:50:00      00060571727TRLO0 
2333       92.70         XLON      15:29:54      00060573554TRLO0 
2430       92.50         XLON      15:55:10      00060574979TRLO0 
4        92.50         XLON      16:10:33      00060576650TRLO0 
1066       92.50         XLON      16:10:33      00060576649TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  182095 
EQS News ID:  1422847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
