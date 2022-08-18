- (PLX AI) - Spar Nord half year net income DKK 507 million vs. estimate DKK 525 million.
- • half year loan impairments DKK 2 million
- • half year net interest income DKK 886 million
- • half year pretax profit DKK 608 million vs. estimate DKK 637 million
- • half year net fee income DKK 852 million
- • Says growth and a fair level of activity in our core business have driven a satisfactory trend in net interest and net fee income, while high inflation, rising interest rates and expectations of lower growth have resulted in losses on the Bank's bond and equity portfolio
