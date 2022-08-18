Nairobi, Kenya--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Virtual Pay International Limited ("Virtual Pay") announced that it has been granted authorisation as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) to carry out Payment Gateway Services in compliance with the National Payment System (NPS) Act, 2011, NPS Regulations 2014. This license allows Virtual Pay to offer its payment processing services to merchants, local and international. The company's objective is to play a pivotal role in the growth of the financial sector, contributing to the growth of the economy at large.





Virtual Pay proposes to collaborate with all sector players in the market, namely, banks, nonbank financial institutions, major card schemes etc., to ensure that the company is able to scale its operations for the benefit of all stakeholders.

"We are humbled by the approval from the Central Bank of Kenya, to offer our services to the Citizens of Kenya, and the global economy at large. We understand the importance of this license, and the regulatory and compliance expectations from the CBK. We shall continue to steadfastly adhere to all regulations and compliance directives, while offering innovative, exciting and state of the art services to all our partners," says David Morema, Virtual Pay Group's CEO.

About Virtual Pay Group

Locally owned and established in 2019, Virtual Pay Group is a Pan-African, Omni-channel Payment provider with a wide footprint across Africa, the Indian Ocean and Dubai. We are regulated in several jurisdictions, a testimony of our adherence to local and international regulations. We are also certified to international Global Best Practice Standards like the Payment Industry Data Security Standard, (PCI DSS) and ISO 27001:2013 - Information Security Management System (ISMS).

Virtual Pay services include:

1. E-commerce Card Processing

2. Mobile Money Payment Aggregation

3. In-Store Payment Processing

4. Educational Institutions ERP and Payment Solutions (VDATO)

Contact Details:

Anthony Migui | Head of Growth & Strategic Alliances

Website: www.virtual-pay.io

Phone Number: +254 756 441 826

Email: sales@virtual-pay.io | support@virtual-pay.io

