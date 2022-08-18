- (PLX AI) - Norden shares soared 13% in Copenhagen after the company posted much better than expected second-quarter earnings and lifted shareholders distributions.
- • Profits were 25% better than expected, with net income at the highest level in nearly 15 years
- • The shipper is paying a DKK 30 per share interim dividend and starts a USD 40 million share buyback
- • The combined dividend plus buyback adds up to 10% yield, SEB said
