FutureLearn.com: 16 new partners add to growth of FutureLearn's world-class community of educators and courses

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureLearn.com launched courses from 16 new partners between 1st February - 31st July 2022, the fourth quarter of its financial year. An established global leader in the online learning space, FutureLearn now partners with over 260 universities, brands and government departments, to transform access to education through online, on-demand courses in a wide range of subjects.

The new courses from these partners offer FutureLearn's 18million+ global learner community the chance to upskill anywhere and any time, in subject areas such as mental health, sustainability, personal branding, psychology, literature, coding and more.



Yvonne Chien, Chief Growth Officer at FutureLearn, said:

"New ways of learning and new skill sets have never been more essential for people, and their employers. Our continued growth in our partner network enables us to open up access to education and enable life-long learning for as many as possible."



Education New Zealand, one of our most exciting and forward-thinking partners, is driving the future of New Zealand's international education. We're working with Education New Zealand to deliver a collection of world-class online courses designed by their partner universities and educational institutions.



Our new partners represent specialist organisations and universities in the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and more.



New Short Courses currently enrolling new learners include:

New Zealand

Introduction to academic reading and writing (Whitireia)

Creating engaging content for social media (New Zealand Institute of Education)

Learning during and after Covic (Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa)

User management in Salesforce (NextWork)

An introduction to emergency management (Massey University)

UK

A beginner's guide to interior design (British Academy of Interior Design)

Copywriting fundamentals (Chartered Institute of Marketing)

An introduction to sustainability in a built environment (UK Green Building Council)

How to start a creative business ( Kingston University)

Compelling narratives for complex decisions - policy analyst fundamentals (FrankCapability)

Introduction to photography basics (British Academy of Photography)

Hong Kong

An introduction to using Intravenous Anaesthesia (LKS Faculty of Medicine Hong Kong University )

West Indies

Introduction to medical cannabis - seed to sale

Key principles of palliative care

The history of cricket in the West Indies

The true story of Jamaican Jerk cooking and Caribbean culture (The University of the West Indies )

Australia

Transporting children with disabilities and medical conditions (Mobility and Accessibility for Children in Australia Ltd)

For more information about FutureLearn, or any of the courses or partners listed above, please visit FutureLearn.com or contact media@futurelearn.com

Notes to editor

For more information, contact Suzanne van Maurik (suzanne.vanmaurik@futurelearn.com)

About our courses

Our courses are 100% online, and designed by top educators at some of the world's best universities.

It's vital that we try to make a difference as individuals and communities, and educating yourself about the issues that matter is the best way to learn simple, actionable steps you can take to get tangible results. With FutureLearn, that education has never been easier, or more accessible.

We partner with 260+ of the greatest universities and brands, ensuring long term, mutually beneficial relationships that put the learner first.

We have 18m+ learners around the globe. We want to create learning pathways in sustainability for users to develop skills from beginner to expert. We do this through our staged product ecosystem.

About FutureLearn

At FutureLearn , our purpose is to transform access to education. We do that by partnering with over a quarter of the world's top universities to support millions of learners across the globe to develop skills and achieve their personal and professional goals.

We're a leading social learning platform founded in December 2012 by The Open University and are now jointly owned by The Open University in the UK and The SEEK Group . We use design, technology and partnerships to create enjoyable, credible and flexible short online courses and microcredentials, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

In addition to top universities, we also partner with leading organisations such as Accenture, the British Council, CIPD, Raspberry Pi and Health Education England (HEE), as well as being involved in government-backed initiatives to address skills gaps such as The Institute of Coding and the National Centre for Computing Education.