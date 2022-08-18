- (PLX AI) - Mahindra and Volkswagen Explore Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Electrification of Indian Automotive Market.
- • Volkswagen and Mahindra sign Term Sheet on supply of MEB Electric Components for Mahindra's new Electric SUV family
- • Both companies will explore further potential opportunities for collaboration in India in the field of e-mobility, including Vehicle Projects, Charging and Energy Solutions and Cell Manufacturing
- • Volkswagen says is well on track to unlock the full potential of its platform business as part of the NEW AUTO strategy
- • The final supply agreement will be negotiated by the end of 2022
-
VOLKSWAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de