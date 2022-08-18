If the industry has sufficient knowledge and experience to deal with the effects of strong wind, why do trackers still get damaged and destroyed? pv magazine's Pilar Sanchez Molina looks at a recent example in Spain with PI Berlin's Asier Ukar.From pv magazine Spain We begin with a "real world" case study: At a 70 MW solar plant in Spain, 20 to 30 modules are being blown off of the trackers every few weeks. The plant is located in "wind zone C" - one of the windiest in Spain's classification system, as we'll find out shortly. The tracker manufacturer claims that the incident is due to "extraordinary ...

