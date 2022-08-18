Evrima Plc - Investee Update

18 August 2022

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Investee Update: Premium Nickel Resources Ltd Readmission to the TSX-V and first day of dealings after completing Reverse Takeover with North American Nickel

Evrima is pleased to provide an update on its investee company, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd ("PNRL" or "Premium Nickel") with respect Premium Nickels readmission to the TSX-V after completing a reverse takeover transaction with TSX-V listed North American Nickel Inc. (TSX-V: NAN). Premium Nickel Resources Ltd ("the resulting issuer") have announced resumption of trading to occur this morning, 9:30am ET. A link to the press release can be found here.

Evrima has an interest in 1,033,316 shares in Premium Nickel Resources Corporation (upon readmission, Evrima will hold 1,114,115 shares in the resulting issuer), amassed over the past 24 months. Evrima was one of the early seed investors in PNRC having originally subscribed at $0.05c (CAD) per share. Please refer to the table below, providing a breakdown of all rounds the company participated

The last financing, prior to readmission, that Premium Nickel completed was for $17.5m (USD) at a subscription price of, CAD$2.50. Premium Nickel Resources is anticipated to readmit as a resulting issuer with a market valuation in excess of CAD$250,000,000.

Shares Subscribed Subscription Price ($CAD) Cost ($-CAD) %-Gain on Subscription against last sub round @ $2.50 Resulting Holding 487,500 $0.05c $24,375 4,900% 487,500 146,113 $0.15c $21,916.95 1,567% 146,113 373,387 $0.40c $149,354.8 525% 1,007,000 26,316 $0.95c $25,000.20 163% 1,033,316 Total Cost of Inv. $220,646.95 Total Holding 1,033,316 Average Entry Price $0.21c ROI To date 1,071% Total Holding in Resulting Issuer1 1,114,115 *

[1] Please refer to the bottom of news release, for breakdown of resulting shareholding in PNRL on readmission

Chief Executive Officer, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi commented,

"Premium Nickel is an opportunity in the mining sector that occurs 'rarely to never'. The Board believe that PNRL have structured the acquisition of one of the most significant Nickel-Copper Sulphide complexes in the world. Of perhaps most value is the deep optionality and asset-level de-risking associated with the complex, the asset (s) have an established history of production, granted mining licenses, no environmental liability, incredible exploration & development upside, and a clear and defined path towards production at a pace that few can compete.

I look forward to providing further updates on PNRL and take this opportunity to congratulate the entire PNRL team in their immense efforts over the years to get to where we are today.

In 2007, LionOre Mining International Ltd. also at the time a Toronto-listed company, held certain of the assets for which PNRL today own and were subsequently acquired in a transaction valued, in excess of, C$6bn by Norilsk Nickel. The Board look forward to what we believe is just the start of PNRLs journey to becoming a major international producer of Nickel & Copper at a time both economically and geopolitically where secure and ethical supply of metal is of global significance."

Keith Morrison, CEO, commented: "The successful amalgamation of North American Nickel Inc. and Premium Nickel Resources Corp. is a significant development for all of our respective shareholders and stakeholders. We can now move forward with the combined financial and technical strength of both companies and focus our efforts on building value for all current and future shareholders and stakeholders. PNRL will apply a principled approach to the development of our current Ni-Cu-Co sulphide assets and continue to evaluate other opportunities in (i) countries governed by Rule-of-Law, (ii) where geological prospectivity supports the discovery of large deposits, and (iii) can be developed assuming conservative long-term commodity prices. We will prioritize the rapid re-development and modernization of our flagship asset, the past producing Selebi Ni-Cu-Co sulphide Mine in Botswana, using best practices in a manner that is inclusive of modern environmental, social and corporate governance responsibilities with a strong commitment to working with the local communities and all of the stakeholders. The resources remaining at these mines are now critical metals, required for the continued development of a decarbonized and electrified global economy."

For additional information regarding the RTO Transaction and Premium Nickel, see the news release dated 3 August 2022 and the filing statement of Premium Nickel dated July 22, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"), a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and this news release.

About PNRL2

PNRL is an intermediate global nickel-copper-cobalt company with assets in Botswana, Greenland, Canada and Morocco. The Company is currently focusing its efforts on advancing its 100% owned flagship Selebi Mine in Botswana.

The Selebi Mine is located in Botswana and consists of a single mining license covering an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, approximately 150 kilometres southeast of the city of Francistown, and 410 kilometres northeast of the national capital Gaborone. The Selebi Mine includes two shafts (Selebi and Selebi North deposits) and related infrastructure (rail, power and water). The Selebi deposit began production in 1980 and the Selebi North deposit began production in 1990. Mining terminated at both operations in 2016 due to a failure in the separate Phikwe processing facility and was subsequently placed under liquidation in 2017.

Since 2019, the PNRL technical team has been compiling and verifying information. Level plans were digitized, and after significant effort, PNRL now has a 3D model of the Selebi and Selebi North underground infrastructure. The gathering of the geological information to build a 3D model is ongoing. Information from handwritten drill logs were merged into the BCL drill hole database, and as required, historic core is being re-logged.

At the time of liquidation, South African Mineral Resource Committee (SAMREC) compliant Mineral Resources within the Selebi Mines property boundary were reported as in-situ and depleted for mining as of September 30, 2016. These historical measured and indicated mineral resources used a nickel equivalent (NiEq) cut-off grade of 0.4% and were estimated to total 17.83 Mt at grades of 0.87% Ni and 1.42% Cu containing 155,000 tonnes (t) Ni and 253,000 t Cu. Historical inferred mineral resources were estimated to total 15.34 Mt at grades of 0.71% Ni and 0.89% Cu containing 109,000 t Ni and 136,000 t Cu. The NiEq cut-off grade was based on a ratio of nickel and copper prices where NiEq = %Ni + (Cu price/Ni price)*%Cu. Nickel and copper prices used were US$8.00/lb Ni and US$3.00/lb Cu, respectively. This estimate, which has not been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), is considered to be historical in nature and should not be relied upon. However, management believes that it could be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Selebi Mines property. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical mineral estimate as a current mineral resource estimate and PNRL is not treating the historical mineral estimates as current mineral resource estimate.

The highlight of the historic data compilation at Selebi was the identification of an off-hole borehole EM anomaly in sd140, a 2010 drill hole targeting down-dip of 1992 drill hole sd119 that reported an estimated true thickness interval of 38.5 metres averaging 1.58% Ni and 2.44% Cu, including 21.4 metres of 2.34% Ni and 3.39% Cu (figure 2), which management believes could be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Selebi Mines property.

*Evrima Total Holding in the "Resulting Issuer":Following the readmission of the resulting issuer, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd, under terms of the amalgamation agreement Evrima plc will exchange their shares in Premium Nickel Resources Corporation on a ratio of, 1.054 resulting in Evrima receiving 1,089,115 of the resulting issuer.

Prior to the transaction, the company held 125,000 shares (consolidated, 5:1, on readmission: 25,000) in North American Nickel Inc. and 62,500 Warrants (consolidated, 5:1 on readmission: 12,500 with a strike price of $1.75) with a strike price of, $0.35c and a life to expiry of 24-months (expiring April 2023, the warrant also includes an accelerator clause enabling the company to elect to accelerate the exercise of all warrants pursuant to the subscription should the VWAP of the resulting issuer exceed $3 for 10 consecutive trading days). On readmission the share capital of the resulting issuer will be consolidated on a 5:1 basis.

Final Evrima Shareholding on readmission:

Total Number of Shares Held: 1,114,115

Total Number of Warrants Held: 12,500

2 Please refer to the press release announced by North American Nickel Inc. on 15thAugust 2022 - https://www.northamericannickel.com/English/news/news-details/2022/Premium-Nickel-Resources-Ltd.-Announces-Expected-Commencement-of-Trading-Date--Company-Overview/default.aspx

** Please refer to the link below for the official exchange bulletin confirming readmission of the resulting issuer - https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/tsx-venture-exchange-stock-maintenance-bulletins-835569331.html

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

Ends -

