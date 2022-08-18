UK retail giant bolsters security across complex merger and acquisition environments

Tanium, the industry's only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today announced that Frasers Group, the British retailer that owns Sports Direct, Jack Wills and Game, has chosen the Tanium platform to gain better visibility and control of its IT environments, including those of newly acquired companies.

"Understanding all of our assets, what we have, what runs on them, whether they're configured properly, and who has access to them, are paramount, especially for a company like Frasers that enjoys growth through acquisitions," said Matthew Wilmot, group head of information security at Frasers Group. "Tanium has dramatically improved visibility across our environments and has been critical to the smooth onboarding of newly acquired companies. Not only did we suffer zero downtime-at stores or on websites-but we were able to celebrate the Christmas season because Tanium swiftly identified and resolved Log4j vulnerabilities that sent other retailers scrambling during the busiest month of the year."

Mergers and acquisitions often require integrating disparate IT systems, a complex task that includes evaluating and applying cybersecurity best practices; whether to adopt the processes and practices of an acquired organization or keep those of the parent is a primary consideration for Frasers. Frasers Group now requires all newly acquired companies to install Tanium as part of the onboarding process.

"We're pleased to provide Frasers Group with a better way to manage and secure endpoints across their expanding IT environment," said Steve Murphy, senior vice president of EMEA at Tanium. "Retail customers around the world trust Tanium to protect their teams, endpoints, and workflows from cyber threats with a one-click, one-console approach that integrates IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk. Our unique approach provides Frasers with confidence that its critical information and infrastructure are protected, even as new companies and acquisitions are brought on board."

Prior to Tanium, Frasers Group only had visibility to about three quarters of its endpoints, which made quickly identifying and remediating vulnerabilities a challenge. Tanium's improved capabilities around penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, in addition to its comprehensive endpoint visibility, enabled Frasers to reduce vulnerabilities by 36 percent and decrease the time required to scan its entire IT estate by two hours, dramatically improving cyber hygiene and keeping Frasers' many systems secure.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry's only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), leads the paradigm shift in legacy approaches to managing complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every team, endpoint, and workflow from cyber threats by integrating IT, Compliance, Security, and Risk into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium is included among the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for seven consecutive years. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people, defend data, secure systems, and see and control every endpoint everywhere. That's the power of certainty. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group started as a small store in Maidenhead in 1982 and from there, grew to become a global powerhouse. As the Group evolved, in 2019 the business rebranded from Sports Direct International to Frasers Group plc and excelled in its strategy with its pioneering approach to retail. Led by Incoming Chief Executive Michael Murray, the business is set on a formidable upwards trajectory as part of its elevation strategy, as the Group aims to achieve its vision of serving customers with the world's best sports, premium and luxury brands. The Group continues to re-think retail through store experience, digital innovations and an unrivalled product offering across its collection of established and diverse brand portfolios.

