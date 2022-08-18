UbiQD, a New Mexico-based nanotechnology developer, has created new transparent solar windows.From pv magazine USA UbiQD, a nanotechnology company, has revealed that its quantum dot solar technology will be used in a Small Business Innovation Research project with the US Air Force. The contract provides funding for two installations of more than 20 windows and additional scale-up and development funds for the product. "We are seeing strong fiscal support for sustainability initiatives in the built environment right now," said CEO Hunter McDaniel. "Our expanded contract with the US Air Force couldn't ...

