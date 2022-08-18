Anzeige
SThree: Block Listing of Shares

DJ SThree: Block Listing of Shares

SThree (STEM) SThree: Block Listing of Shares 18-Aug-2022 / 09:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18 August 2022

SThree plc

Block Listing of Shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 1,800,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

The Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of share awards pursuant to the following schemes: 

Schemes                     Shares 
SThree plc Minority Interests scheme       1,400,000 
SThree plc All Employee Save as You Earn Scheme   400,000

Admission of the Shares is expected on Monday 22 August 2022.

These shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares.

Contact:

Pamela Steyn

Company Secretarial Team

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 182251 
EQS News ID:  1423289 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2022 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
