Pressemitteilung der Multitude SE:

Multitude SE publishes H1 2022 results

Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces unaudited results for the half year ended 30 June 2022 ("H1 2022").

Financial Highlights

- Revenue increased by EUR 2.2m compared to H1 2021, despite headwind from market environment- Strong lending portfolio growth over several quarters +23.1% y-o-y- EBIT, PBT, and after-tax profit amounted to EUR 12.0m, EUR 2.9m, and EUR 2.0m Key Figures, EUR millionH1 2022H1 2021*Revenue107.0104.8Profit before interests and taxes(EBIT)12.015.7Profit before tax2.96.4Net profit from continuing operations2.04.9Net Profit (loss)2.02.4Earnings per share, basic, continuing ...

