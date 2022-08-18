The "United Kingdom HVAC Market, By Product Type (Direct Expansion Systems and Central Air Conditioning Systems), By End Use Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom HVAC market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demands for improved HVAC systems to reduce energy consumption. Besides, the growing construction business and growing number of end-users such as the data center market is expected to propel the need for the HVAC market in the United Kingdom.

Factors such as technological innovations and climate changes are also contributing to the rising adoption of HVAC equipment. The increasing affordability of housing owing to growing government support in the form of high budget allocations and the introduction of infrastructural reforms to cut down carbon emissions are some factors aiding the growth of the United Kingdom HVAC market.

Shifting focus toward eco-friendly HVAC units and the launch of new products that consume less power and operate on renewable sources of energy are anticipated to fuel the market growth. An increase in multi-family and individual homeowners coupled with a growing preference for HVAC for enhanced comfort is anticipated to fuel the United Kingdom HVAC market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom HVAC Market

5. Global HVAC Market Overview

6. United Kingdom HVAC Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value Volume

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Direct Expansion Systems and Central Air Conditioning Systems)

6.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map

7. United Kingdom Direct Expansion Systems Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value Volume

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Split, Window, Ductable Split, VRF, Cassette and Others)

7.2.2. By End User

8. United Kingdom Central Air Conditioning Systems Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value Volume

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Chillers, Boilers, Cooling Towers, Air Handling Units, Fan Coil Units, HVAC Control System and Others)

8.2.2. By End User

9. HVAC Supply Chain Analysis

10. Import Export Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends Developments

13. Policy Regulatory Landscape

14. United Kingdom Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

