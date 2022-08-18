Anzeige
18.08.2022 | 12:53
NEO Finance AB: Portfolio of active loans on the Paskolu Klubas platform exceeds €50 million

The Paskolu Klubas peer-to-peer lending platform, administered by NEO Finance
AB, which began 2022 with a €44 million portfolio of active loans, in mid-year
reached the landmark portfolio size of €50 million. The goal is by year-end to
have more than €55 million in the portfolio. 

This P2P lending platform, which was the third to start up in Lithuania, is
today considered the largest and the clear leader. According to the Bank of
Lithuania, as of the end of July, Paskolu Klubas held 53% of the country's P2P
lending market. Moreover, in the first quarter of the year it held 4.7% of the
market among all non-bank credit providers and 2.8% of the market among all
providers of consumer credit including credit institutions. One of the goals
whose time is coming is to garner more than 10% of the consumer credit market
in Lithuania. 

Paskolu Klubas remains the largest in the country not for the size of its
active loan portfolio, but also for the amount of all loans issued since the
start of operations, which in April also surpassed the impressive level of €100
million. 

"We're thrilled our work is not lacking in major achievements and records. It's
motivating to see our efforts bring such results, which show we're moving in
the right direction with our team. We're growing and our ambitions are more
than just words. The German fixed-income asset manager nordIX, which started
investing on the platform last year, has contributed greatly to these results,
as have the individual investors who find an attractive risk-return ratio on
the platform. And of course, this performance would not be possible without the
borrowers. The active flow of clients proves the offers we provide are
competitive with those of other financial institutions, since a large part of
the loans provided (~70%) are for refinancing, whereby clients improve on the
loan terms and conditions they had at other institutions," notes Indre
Krasovske, the head of Paskolu Klubas. 

NEO Finance AB, which administers Paskolu Klubas, also provides the Neopay
payment initiation service and manages the FinoMark crowdfunding platform. 



Head of Adminstration

Evaldas Remeikis

Email: evaldas.remeikis@neofinance.com
