First online trading partner for CFD and foreign exchange trading of FC Bayern.

The multi-year sponsorship until 2025 includes numerous activities, including regular presence on FC Bayern's social media channels and at all home matches via Allianz Arena LED boards.

Libertex, one of the leading online trading platforms and part of the Libertex Group founded in 1997, is entering into a multi-year partnership with Germany's most successful football club. Not only is this the first time FC Bayern has worked with an Online Trading Partner in the field of CFD and foreign exchange trading (B2C sector), but it is also the first time Libertex has sponsored a German club alongside its existing commitments in the Premier League.

From left to right: Michael Geiger (CEO, Libertex), Marios Chailis (CMO, Libertex Group), Andreas Jung (FC Bayern board member for marketing). (Photo: FC Bayern)

"With over 290,000 members, FC Bayern is the sports club with the biggest membership worldwide. Like their club, the fans are particularly hungry for success, but also show themselves to be fair and level-headed after defeats, which impressed us" says Michael Geiger, CEO of Libertex. "We are delighted to be the Official Online Trading Partner of Germany's most successful club with immediate effect."

By combining the fast-paced and exciting worlds of football and trading, the partnership allows Libertex to share its love of the game and healthy competition with its millions of customers. FC Bayern's self-image is to stand for an extreme winning mentality and a good shot of self-confidence, just like the motto If you want to win, you have to work hard for it! Similarly, Libertex's motto 'Trade For More', as Libertex Group CMO Marios Chailis explains: "Trading also requires a certain amount of self-confidence, while being aware that arrogance has no place in trading; and you need to acquire enough knowledge to avoid making the wrong decisions. That's why we support our clients on these and other points, for example by offering a demo account and other educational material."

Andreas Jung, FC Bayern board member for marketing: "Libertex is an innovative company in an emerging global market. We look forward to building a constructive partnership with one of the leading online trading platforms for experienced traders."

As the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern, Libertex will now be part of the LED perimeter advertising at Munich's Allianz Arena and will also have a regular presence on FC Bayern's social media channels.

About Libertex

Libertex is part of the Libertex Group and is an online broker offering tradable CFDs whose underlying assets are commodities, foreign exchange, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and others.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including "Best CFD Broker Europe" (Global Brands Magazine, 2022) and "Most Trusted Broker in Europe" (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur FC, bringing together the exciting worlds of football and trading.

Since its inception in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a diverse group of companies serving millions of customers from different countries around the world.

The Libertex trading platform is used by Indication Investments Ltd, a Cypriot investment firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF license number 164/12.

For more information about Libertex, please visit libertex.com

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 62.2% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

