Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dual-action biologics designed to elicit a potent and durable immune response in the tumor microenvironment, today announced that it will present updated data from the expansion phase of its ongoing Phase 1 trial of BCA101, a bifunctional antibody designed to target the TGFß trap to EGFR+ tumors, in an oral presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. The meeting is being held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France and virtually from September 9-13, 2022.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Session Category: Mini Oral session: Investigational immunotherapy

Presentation Title: A phase 1 trial of the bifunctional EGFR/TGFß fusion protein BCA101 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Presenter: Glenn J. Hanna, MD

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:55 p.m. GMT (8:55 a.m. EST)

About BCA101

BCA101 is a first-in-class EGFR TGF-ß-trap bifunctional antibody designed to enhance both innate and adaptive immune responses directly at the site of the tumor by binding to the well-validated EGFR antigen and disabling TGF-ß, a signaling molecule that plays a key role in suppressing the immune response in the tumor microenvironment. Promising preclinical data suggest that BCA101 is superior to the anti-EGFR antibody cetuximab in preventing tumor recurrence, as well as in restoring immune activation. An ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial of BCA101, initiated in July 2020, has enrolled cohorts of patients in a dose-escalation study with BCA101 as a single agent, as well as in combination with pembrolizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor and a recommended dose for expansion has been declared. For more information, please visit study number NCT04429542 at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class biologics engineered to bring together the precision of targeted therapy and the power of tumor modulators. The company's bifunctional antibodies are designed to deliver an immunomodulatory payload directly to the tumor microenvironment to ramp up immune cell activity, potentially offering long-lasting efficacy. Bicara's lead asset, BCA101, a first-in-class EGFR TGF-ß-trap bifunctional antibody, is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1/1b study. Bicara's experienced team brings deep expertise across immunology, oncology, clinical development, business development and operational strategy.

