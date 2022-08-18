GameSquare Esports Inc.: Fourth Frame Studios, a GameSquare Esports Company, to be Represented by UTA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced that Fourth Frame Studios ("Fourth Frame"), a GameSquare Esports company, will be represented by United Talent Agency ("UTA"). Led by Damon Lau, Head of UTA's Gaming & Esports department, the team intends to introduce leading brands to Fourth Frame Studios' talented content production capabilities and its focus on youth culture and gaming content which is bridging the gap to make content more accessible and inclusive.

"The partnership with UTA is another step towards Fourth Frame's goal of becoming the gaming community's leading destination for content creation and production," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "UTA is one of the longest-standing and most successful talent agencies. In my view, this partnership speaks to the tremendous talent of the Fourth Frame team led by Oluwafemi "Femi" Okusanya. Fourth Frame has shown rapid growth in a short period, and I expect that this is only the beginning for the business."

"UTA is a tremendous partner for Fourth Frame," added Oluwafemi "Femi" Okusanya, Head of Fourth Frame Studios. "The reach that UTA has with endemic and non-endemic brands opens amazing opportunities for Fourth Frame to deliver innovative and captivating content creation and production. Brands know that the gaming and esports audience is large and that authenticity is critical to a successful, long-term connection with their customers and advocates, and Fourth Frame understands how to curate authentic, long-lasting bonds between brands and fans."

Fourth Frame Studios and UTA have identified a gap in the market between high-end content production and an in-depth understanding of how to stay relevant in a quickly evolving world of entertainment. Fourth Frame Studios is bringing a simple but rarely voiced truth about society to the forefront: we're all gamers. The studio will act as an ambassador between the broader gaming universe and the rest of the world, representing best in class production and creators to the most innovative and even web3-fluent range of talent yet. UTA demonstrates their ability to do what they preach: understand how to stay relevant throughout 30+ years of successful talent management and storytelling.

Oluwafemi "Femi" Okusanya, the former Vice President of Content at FaZe Clan aims to ensure diversity and true respect for the culture and maintain an inclusive space in the evolving and increasingly mainstream universe around all gaming verticals - from creators and lifestyle, to esports. Rooted in gaming, pop culture, and youth, Fourth Frame Studios comes to UTA with the desire to tell diverse and unique stories about this world. UTA believes Fourth Frame Studios to have compelling intellectual property, potential to scale, and a proven operating team, including Femi and Mark Rasoul, former 100 Thieves VP of Marketing and brand executive at Adidas and Activision.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, and Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio.

About Fourth Frame Studios

Fourth Frame Studios is a multidisciplinary creative production studio rooted in gaming, pop culture, and youth. Brought to the gaming world with community and culture preservation at top of mind - and as a subsidiary of gaming beast Gamesquare Esports - Fourth Frame Studios builds meaningful, diverse content systems fueled by the best-in-class creatives and production resources. The studio will bridge the gap between major brands and esports/gaming, helping them appeal to younger audiences and smoothly transition into the metaverse in a way that stays true to gamer culture.

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers-from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London. More information can be found at unitedtalent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance and revenue; continued growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plan, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

In addition, the estimates of revenues may be considered "future oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" (collectively, "FOFI") within meaning of applicable securities legislation. FOFI has been prepared by the Company's management to provide an outlook of the Company's activities and has been approved as of the date of this news release. The Company believes that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represents, to the management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's course of action. The reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. FOFI, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue may differ materially from the revenue provided in this news release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

