Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates its own DeFi platform and NFT platform to form an ecosystem with tokens and coins that have real growth value. Its native token Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Crypto Finance

Currently, the cryptocurrency market is showing very great growth, but in contrast, there are no proper regulations. Accordingly, many crypto projects are causing many victims by conducting false white papers that are impossible to realize and by guaranteeing high returns for a short period of time.

As a project that aims to create, Crypto Finance operates its own DeFi platform and NFT platform to form an ecosystem with tokens and coins with real growth value. The goal is to create a sound investment market, so that all unnecessary procedures of DeFi and NFT, which were previously encountered in difficult ways, are removed and simplified to provide low entry barriers to numerous potential customers and to make good projects easier to access.

In the near future, the Crypto Finance will create an ecosystem of Crypto Bay where investors can see the value of the project for a long time and invest with confidence, and set up an ecosystem-based exchange.

About CTFC Token

The Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) will be used as the key cryptocurrency on Crypto Finance's own DeFi and NFT platform, and is responsible for the fees for all transactions made within the platform. The CTFC generated from the transaction fee will be burned by 20%, and the value of the CTFC will rise sharply as the ecosystem expands. Users can earn interest by depositing CTFC on the DeFi platform, and participate in various launchpads (IEOs) by using CTFCs in a cryptocurrency exchange based on the Crypto Finance ecosystem.

Based on BEP-20, CTFC has a total supply of 50 billion (i.e. 50,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% is allocated to the team, another 20% will be used for marketing and partnerships, and the rest 40% is provided for reward.

The CTFC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2022, investors who are interested in the Crypto Finance investment can easily buy and sell CTFC token on LBank Exchange now.

