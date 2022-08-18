Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022
WKN: A0BLFX ISIN: SE0001137985 
Frankfurt
18.08.22
08:00 Uhr
0,085 Euro
-0,004
-4,27 %
GlobeNewswire
18.08.2022 | 13:29
101 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Active Biotech AB (126/22)

With effect from August 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including August 31, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ACTI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397887              
Order book ID:  265783                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Active
Biotech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue
up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ACTI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397895              
Order book ID:  265797                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
