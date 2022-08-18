Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Active Biotech AB (126/22)

With effect from August 22, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 31, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACTI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397887 Order book ID: 265783 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 22, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Active Biotech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACTI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397895 Order book ID: 265797 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com