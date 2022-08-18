Platform expected to generate incremental spend on payment cards and drive cash conversion

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, announces that it has entered into an agreement to implement its AI-driven Customer Engagement, Data Monetization & Offers platform for cardholders of Banco Hipotecario, a leading Argentine Bank, leveraging MOBI724's integration and connectivity with the Visa Offers Platform.

MOBI724's AI-driven Customer Engagement, Data Monetization & Offers platform is a comprehensive offering that will combine innovative engagement solutions and services such as data analytics, digital marketing and card-linked offers and rewards into an all-in-one cloud platform, backed by a state-of-the art AI. Banco Hipotecario cardholders will be able to seamlessly redeem offers, campaigns and rewards currencies at any point of sale, both online and at physical locations, using their payment cards in a single transaction and in a seamless customer experience, adding unique digital experiences to cardholders of Banco Hipotecario and its participating merchants.

Rodrigo Arizaga, Marketing and Customer Success Manager, commented: "We are happy to be able to count on Mobi724 as a strategic ally. We believe that this implementation is another step forward in our permanent quest to make leaps in quality, innovate and improve our customers' experience in the use of our payment products and the benefits we offer."

Marcel Vienneau CEO of Mobi724 stated: "We are very excited to have the opportunity to launch our platform with such a leading bank in Argentina. MOBI724's AI-driven Customer Engagement, Data Monetization & Offers platform will allow Banco Hipotecario cardholders to maximize their purchase activity thereby generating incremental revenues for the bank and new sales opportunities at targeted merchants."

About Banco Hipotecario

Banco Hipotecario, with 136 years of experience, is one of the most solid institutions in the Argentine financial system, with a presence throughout the country. Along the way, it has granted 2 million mortgage loans to Argentine families, allowing them access to their first home. Banco Hipotecario's objective is to be an efficient and digital Bank, to be recognized for its excellence in customer service, with a culture focused on people, decisions based on data and characterized by a positive social footprint. The Bank has a clear vision: to be the financial services provider for Argentine households, families and companies. Learn more at Banco Hipotecario

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is an AI powered fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients. Learn more at mobi724.com.

