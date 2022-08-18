Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has announced the first multimedia campaign for VINIA in the USA, Phase 1. The company is scaling up its US marketing in line with a 2022 growth plan that aims for significant growth in sales orders following commercial entry in 2021.

"We are delighted to launch our first integrated marketing campaign aimed at expanding our loyal customer base here in the USA," said CEO Ilan Sobel, in New York for the launch. "Bringing our new 20 Ton production facility online was integral to scaling global VINIA supply, so this marketing launch is testament to the entire VINIA team's coordinated dedication to making it happen."

The initial phase will include TV and online advertising with a special focus on Christian programming, which includes TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network, the world's largest religious-based television network). As part of the sponsorship agreement with TBN, Sobel will appear on the network's flagship shows hosted by Eric Metaxas and Mike Huckabee, with all content to be supported by advertising and educational online content.

New 60-second VINIA commercials were created specifically for the TBN campaign, to start Aug 15, 2022 (View example here )

The campaign underscores VINIA's concept of "Cellular Nutrition" and the benefits of increased blood flow, bringing in Sobel and members of his own family.

"I am inspired every day to hear from our customer community on ways that VINIA is improving their health," Sobel said. "We measure our success by our ability to make significant positive impact to people's lives, and as such our products' efficacy is proven not only in the clinical trials but also on a daily basis with VINIA's users."

See this link for a review of the impact on three generations of the Sobel family.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

