MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022.

"Our strong results in the second quarter were led by gains in traffic and market share as we continued to deliver tremendous value across virtually every aspect of our business," said Bob Eddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "Our relentless focus on investing in our long-term initiatives has put us in a place to capitalize on current trends and deliver this strong performance. Our member base is growing in both quality and size. We are improving our merchandising to offer more value. We are growing our digital business, offering more convenience and optionality for our members. We are expanding our footprint into new and existing markets with success. Our business model is designed to work well in the current consumer environment where value is king and we believe we are well-positioned for growth by doing what we do best - delivering great value to our members."

Key Measures for the Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 (Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022) and for the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 (First Half of Fiscal 2022):

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 % Growth 26 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 26 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 % Growth Net sales $ 5,005,030 $ 4,088,402 22.4 % $ 9,404,840 $ 7,870,236 19.5 % Membership fee income 98,786 88,753 11.3 % 195,411 175,141 11.6 % Total revenues 5,103,816 4,177,155 22.2 % 9,600,251 8,045,377 19.3 % Operating income 202,910 163,784 23.9 % 353,227 290,038 21.8 % Income from continuing operations 141,014 110,997 27.0 % 253,471 192,583 31.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (a) 273,700 220,140 24.3 % 494,501 422,549 17.0 % Net income 141,007 110,988 27.0 % 253,457 192,567 31.6 % EPS (b) 1.03 0.80 28.8 % 1.85 1.39 33.1 % Adjusted net income (a) 144,296 113,324 27.3 % 262,722 213,019 23.3 % Adjusted EPS (a) 1.06 0.82 29.3 % 1.92 1.54 24.7 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 134,341 135,521 (0.9 ) % 134,293 135,615 (1.0 ) % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 136,567 138,197 (1.2 ) % 136,635 138,430 (1.3 ) %

(a) See "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information."

(b) EPS represents earnings per diluted share.

Additional Highlights:

Total comparable club sales increased by 19.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comparable club sales increased by 7.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Total comparable club sales increased by 17.2% in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to the first half of fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comparable club sales increased by 5.9% in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to the first half of fiscal 2021.

Gross profit increased to $860.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 from $763.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, decreased 50 basis points over the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Merchandise margins were impacted by increased freight costs as well as investments in inflationary categories and markdowns in general merchandise inventory. Gross profit increased to $1,651.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 from $1,490.3 million in the first half of fiscal 2021. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, decreased 40 basis points in the first half of fiscal 2022. Merchandise margins were impacted by increased freight costs as well as investments in inflationary categories.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased to $651.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $598.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. SG&A increased to $1,287.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $1,198.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2021. The increase in both comparative periods was primarily driven by increased labor costs as a result of last year's wage investments as well as the acquisition, integration and operating expenses related to the acquisition of assets from Burris Logistics.

Operating income increased to $202.9 million, or 4.0% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $163.8 million, or 3.9% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating income increased to $353.2 million, or 3.7% of total revenues, in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $290.0 million, or 3.6% of total revenues, in the first half of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.3% to $273.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $220.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.0% to $494.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $422.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2021.

Income tax expense increased to $51.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $36.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Income tax expense increased to $81.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared to $61.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2021. For both periods, this increase was primarily due to higher operating income year-over-year.

Under its existing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased 353,000 shares of common stock, totaling $22.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. In the first half of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 923,506 shares of common stock, totaling $58.6 million, under such program.

On May 2, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of four distribution centers and related private transportation fleet from Burris Logistics, bringing its end-to-end perishable supply chain in-house. As a result, all assets, liabilities and results of operations related to this acquisition are reflected in the Company's financials beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The total consideration paid by the Company was $375.6 million, inclusive of inventory, of which approximately $90.0 million was recorded as part of merchandise inventories in the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheet as of July 30, 2022.

On July 28, 2022, the Company entered into a new five-year revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolving Facility") that increased the total committed amount from $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion. The new ABL Revolving Facility provides additional financial flexibility to execute on the Company's strategic initiatives.

Fiscal 2022 Ending January 28, 2023 Outlook

"Our outlook on the business is strong given the sustained strength in our grocery business and our gains in market share," said Laura Felice, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We expect fiscal year 2022 comparable club sales growth, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to be in the 4%-5% range, up from our original guidance of low single digit. While we expect continued merchandise margin rate pressure, we also expect fiscal year 2022 EPS to be in the $3.50 to $3.60 range, up from our original guidance of approximately $3.25. We remain confident that the strength of our core business and our intense focus on delivering value will continue to drive long-term growth."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our strategic priorities; our anticipated fiscal 2022 outlook; and our future progress, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels; our dependence on having a large and loyal membership; domestic and international economic conditions, including inflation and exchange rates; our ability to procure the merchandise we sell at the best possible prices; the effects of competition and regulation; our dependence on vendors to supply us with quality merchandise at the right time and at the right price; breaches of security or privacy of member or business information; conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate; our capital spending; actions of vendors; our ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members; costs associated with employees (generally including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs); the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, scope and severity of the pandemic, federal, state and local government actions or restrictive measures implemented in response to COVID-19, the effectiveness of such measures, as well as the effect of any relaxation or revocation of current restrictions, and the direct and indirect impact of such measures; changes in our product mix or in our revenues from gasoline sales; our failure to successfully maintain a relevant omnichannel experience for our members; risks related to our growth strategy to open new clubs; risks related to our e-commerce business; our ability to realize the benefits of the Burris acquisition; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 17, 2022, which is accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for additional information and a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 Thirteen Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 Net sales $ 5,005,030 $ 4,088,402 $ 9,404,840 $ 7,870,236 Membership fee income 98,786 88,753 195,411 175,141 Total revenues 5,103,816 4,177,155 9,600,251 8,045,377 Cost of sales 4,243,769 3,413,625 7,949,043 6,555,122 Selling, general and administrative expenses 651,236 598,113 1,287,180 1,198,023 Pre-opening expense 5,901 1,633 10,801 2,194 Operating income 202,910 163,784 353,227 290,038 Interest expense, net 10,874 16,428 18,715 35,713 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 192,036 147,356 334,512 254,325 Provision for income taxes 51,022 36,359 81,041 61,742 Income from continuing operations 141,014 110,997 253,471 192,583 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (7 ) (9 ) (14 ) (16 ) Net income $ 141,007 $ 110,988 $ 253,457 $ 192,567 Income per share attributable to common stockholders - basic: Income from continuing operations $ 1.05 $ 0.82 $ 1.89 $ 1.42 Loss from discontinued operations — — — — Net income $ 1.05 $ 0.82 $ 1.89 $ 1.42 Income per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 1.03 $ 0.80 $ 1.86 $ 1.39 Loss from discontinued operations — — (0.01 ) — Net income $ 1.03 $ 0.80 $ 1.85 $ 1.39 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 134,341 135,521 134,293 135,615 Diluted 136,567 138,197 136,635 138,430

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,681 $ 42,414 Accounts receivable, net 204,495 169,135 Merchandise inventories 1,376,526 1,033,555 Prepaid expense and other current assets 57,844 46,446 Total current assets 1,802,546 1,291,550 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,192,548 2,138,690 Property and equipment, net 1,232,103 841,521 Goodwill 1,008,816 924,134 Intangibles, net 120,123 129,881 Deferred taxes 4,525 2,973 Other assets 26,583 18,850 Total assets $ 6,387,244 $ 5,347,599 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 350,000 $ — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 171,568 134,421 Accounts payable 1,243,286 1,029,726 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 719,291 675,049 Total current liabilities 2,484,145 1,839,196 Long-term lease liabilities 2,118,467 2,069,148 Long-term debt 699,406 747,730 Deferred income taxes 64,354 41,635 Other noncurrent liabilities 167,281 161,538 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 853,591 488,352 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,387,244 $ 5,347,599

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 253,457 $ 192,567 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 97,093 89,834 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of original issue discount 1,663 1,724 Debt extinguishment charges 389 657 Stock-based compensation expense 18,502 34,634 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 12,212 (6,260 ) Changes in operating leases and other non-cash items 32,067 3,187 Increase (decrease) in cash due to changes in: Accounts receivable (29,605 ) 3,584 Merchandise inventories (45,519 ) 172,140 Accounts payable 130,503 41,652 Accrued expenses (31,019 ) 26,049 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 3,309 (455 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 443,052 559,313 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment, net of disposals and proceeds from sale leaseback transactions (188,860 ) (128,728 ) Acquisition (376,521 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (565,381 ) (128,728 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on long term debt (50,000 ) — Payments on First Lien Term Loan — (100,000 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 905,000 — Payments on revolving lines of credit (555,000 ) (260,000 ) Debt issuance costs paid (2,701 ) — Net cash received from stock option exercises 5,018 4,913 Net cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 2,331 1,877 Acquisition of treasury stock (74,530 ) (79,269 ) Proceeds from financing obligations 13,083 1,333 Changes in finance leases and other financing activities (2,627 ) (543 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 240,574 (431,689 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 118,245 (1,104 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,436 43,518 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 163,681 $ 42,414

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to last twelve months ("LTM") adjusted EBITDA.

We define adjusted net income as net income attributable to common stockholders adjusted for: stock-based compensation related to acceleration of stock awards; acquisition and integration costs; incremental home office expense; severance; charges related to debt payments; gain or loss on cash flow hedge; and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments on net income.

We define adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

We define adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including: stock-based compensation expense; pre-opening expenses; acquisition and integration costs; non-cash rent; severance and other adjustments.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property and equipment, net of disposals, plus proceeds from sale leaseback transactions.

We define net debt as total debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents.

We define net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA as net debt at the balance sheet date divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period.

We present adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, which are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, because we believe such measures assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes pre-opening expenses, because we do not believe these expenses are indicative of the underlying operating performance of our clubs. The amount and timing of pre-opening expenses are dependent on, among other things, the size of new clubs opened and the number of new clubs opened during any given period.

Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance compared to other measures, which can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We use adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies; to make budgeting decisions; and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. We also use adjusted EBITDA in connection with establishing discretionary annual incentive compensation.

We present free cash flow, which is not a recognized financial measure under GAAP, because we use it to report to our Board of Directors and we believe it assists investors and analysts in evaluating our liquidity. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure. We present net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA, which are not recognized as financial measures under GAAP, because we use them to report to our Board of Directors and we believe they assist investors and analysts in evaluating our borrowing capacity. Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA is a key financial measure that is used by management to assess the borrowing capacity of the Company.

You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or like some of the adjustments in our presentation of these metrics. Our presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA or net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA in the future, and any such modification may be material. In addition, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. Additionally, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 26 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 26 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 Net income as reported $ 141,007 $ 110,988 $ 253,457 $ 192,567 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation related to acceleration of stock awards (a) — — — 17,494 Acquisition and integration costs (b) 3,587 — 11,467 — Incremental home office expense (c) 600 — 1,199 — (Gain) loss on cash flow hedge (d) — 3,245 (165 ) 7,954 Charges related to debt payments (e) 389 — 389 657 Severance (f) — — — 2,300 Tax impact of adjustments to net income (g) (1,287 ) (909 ) (3,624 ) (7,953 ) Adjusted net income $ 144,296 $ 113,324 $ 262,722 $ 213,019 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 136,567 138,197 136,635 138,430 Adjusted net income per diluted share (h) $ 1.06 $ 0.82 $ 1.92 $ 1.54

(a) Represents accelerated vesting of equity awards, which were related to the passing of a former executive.

(b) Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of assets from Burris Logistics, including due diligence, legal, and other consulting expenses.

(c) Represents incremental rent expense as the Company transitions from the current home office to a new home office building in fiscal 2022.

(d) Represents the reclassification into earnings of accumulated other comprehensive income associated with the de-designation of hedge accounting.

(e) Represents the expensing of fees and deferred fees and original issue discount associated with the partial prepayment of debt in fiscal 2021 and extinguishment cost related to the ABL Facility in fiscal 2022.

(f) Represents severance charges associated with labor reductions that resulted from the realignment of our field operations.

(g) Represents the tax effect of the above adjustments at a statutory tax rate of approximately 28%.

(h) Adjusted net income per diluted share is measured using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 26 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 26 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 Income from continuing operations $ 141,014 $ 110,997 $ 253,471 $ 192,583 Interest expense, net 10,874 16,428 18,715 35,713 Provision for income taxes 51,022 36,359 81,041 61,742 Depreciation and amortization 49,984 45,448 97,093 89,834 Stock-based compensation expense 9,387 7,334 18,502 34,634 Pre-opening expenses (a) 5,901 1,633 10,801 2,194 Non-cash rent (b) 1,256 1,765 2,102 3,182 Acquisition and integration costs (c) 3,588 — 11,467 — Severance (d) — — — 2,300 Other adjustments (e) 674 176 1,309 367 Adjusted EBITDA $ 273,700 $ 220,140 $ 494,501 $ 422,549

(a) Represents direct incremental costs of opening or relocating a facility that are charged to operations as incurred.

(b) Consists of an adjustment to remove the non-cash portion of rent expense.

(c) Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of assets from Burris Logistics, including due diligence, legal, and other consulting expenses.

(d) Represents severance charges associated with labor reductions that resulted from the realignment of our field operations.

(e) Other non-cash items, including non-cash accretion on asset retirement obligations, obligations associated with our post-retirement medical plan and incremental rent expense as the Company transitions from the current home office to a new home office building in fiscal 2022.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 13 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 26 Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 26 Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 398,744 $ 310,348 $ 443,052 $ 559,313 Less: Additions to property and equipment, net of disposals 101,001 73,118 191,534 147,808 Plus: Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 2,674 2,450 2,674 19,080 Free cash flow $ 300,417 $ 239,680 $ 254,192 $ 430,585

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) July 30, 2022 Total debt $ 1,049,406 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 163,681 Net Debt $ 885,725 Income from continuing operations $ 487,648 Interest expense, net 42,446 Provision for income taxes 150,418 Depreciation and amortization 187,806 Stock-based compensation expense 37,705 Pre-opening expenses 23,509 Non-cash rent 5,066 Acquisition and integration costs 14,971 Other adjustments 1,933 Adjusted EBITDA $ 951,502 Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA 0.9x

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)" table above.

