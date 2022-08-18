Dedicated to bringing geospatial data to the world through open standards

MariaDB Corporation today announced it has joined the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) following its acquisition of geospatial solutions provider CubeWerx. MariaDB is raising the CubeWerx membership to technical committee member level. Through the OGC, MariaDB will work with the geospatial community to advance open geospatial standards to make information Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable (FAIR).

"We are thrilled to welcome MariaDB to the OGC," said Nadine Alameh, CEO, OGC. "MariaDB's acquisition of CubeWerx demonstrates that the value of geospatial is finally being recognized as central to pretty much all applications and all decisions. It is great to see that what we have been working on as a geospatial community with leaders from CubeWerx and others is at the point of making impact at a scale never seen before."

"We look forward to working with OGC and its members on the advancement of cloud-native geospatial standards," said Franz Aman, CMO, MariaDB Corporation. "As an open source company, open standards fit well with our value system and we are excited to embrace the work the OGC has accomplished as our way to store, access, manage and share geospatial data. MariaDB SkySQL is our cloud platform that lets us leapfrog traditional database approaches and focus instead on providing a scalable solution for data providers to host their geospatial data and give developers an easy way to develop applications based on open standard APIs."

MariaDB is a new generation cloud database company whose products are used by companies big and small, reaching more than a billion users through Linux distributions, downloaded over one billion times, and leveraged across all types of use cases and industries. MariaDB's database solutions are also available as a fully managed cloud database service called SkySQL, which has won InfoWorld's Technology of the Year Award in 2021 and a Gold Stevie Award in the category of best Customer Data Platform for Business Technology in 2022. SkySQL supports hybrid and multicloud deployments at massive scale using distributed SQL technology.

Additional Resources

Get started with MariaDB in the cloud with MariaDB SkySQL

Visit mariadb.com

Follow @mariadb on Twitter

Read MariaDB's blog

Earlier this year MariaDB announced the intent to become a publicly traded company via combination with Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE:POND). To learn more, go to https://mariadb.com/IPO.

About MariaDB

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, cloud lock-in, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features, including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Bandwidth, DigiCert, InfoArmor, Oppenheimer, Samsung, SelectQuote, SpendHQ MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's one of the fastest-growing database management systems companies. Real business relies on MariaDB

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005315/en/

Contacts:

James Meredith

pr@mariadb.com