Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Darren Marks, CEO Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Grom Social Enterprises.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Darren Marks Chief Executive Officer of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM). Mr. Roberts diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/grom-ceo-interview/

Darren Marks

CEO Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Over 30 years of public company experience at the CEO and Director level. Co-founder and creator of NASDAQ listed telecommunications company. Extensive experience in commercializing new products.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers potential for a partnership with a subscription video on demand provider like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or the like, which franchises Darren thinks could be the first "hit" with consumers, expected revenues from Santa.com and much more in this interview.

About Grom Social Enterprises Inc

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is an entertainment, technology and social media company dedicated to family-friendly programming, web-filtering technology and safe, secure social media for kids. What sets Grom apart is that they invite parents and caregivers to join in playing an active role to keep kids safe, engaged and entertained. For more information, please visit www.gromsocial.com.

For Grom Social Enterprises/Curiosity Ink Media

Marianne Romano +1-818-681-0849 Media.contact@gromsocial.com

For Investor Relations

John McNamara TraDigital IR +1-917-658-2602 john@tradigitalir.com

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/grom-ceo-interview/

Media Contact

Traders News Source

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer Editor@TradersNewsSource.com

or Call Paul Lipp, President TNS LLC at +1-810-618-1023

