Yearlong project to explore development of quantum-derived algorithms for improved aircraft loading experiences

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced a collaboration with Airbus to explore the potential application and benefits of quantum computing for aerospace services and passenger experiences. The Quantum Aircraft Loading Optimization Quantum Machine Learning project will be a 12-month project that culminates in the development of a prototype aircraft-loading quantum application, hands-on collaboration and coaching sessions for Airbus developers and engineers, and an exploration of future integrations of quantum computers for Airbus and its customers.

In response to the ongoing supply chain crisis, aerospace companies are investing in the latest technologies to understand areas for improved efficiencies cargo loading being one of them. Airbus' partnership with IonQ is the first step toward developing smarter algorithms based on quantum computers that can potentially lead to cost savings due to more optimized distribution of cargo on flights. Looking long-term, Airbus hopes to use quantum algorithms to improve other areas of air travel, including reduced fuel consumption, better aerodynamics, and optimized trajectories.

"As the aerospace industry looks for new ways to navigate the continued impact of the pandemic and overcome supply chain hurdles, we're pleased to collaborate with Airbus and provide them with the quantum tools and expertise to develop improved aircraft-loading capabilities," said Peter Chapman, CEO and President, IonQ. "While it's still early days in our yearlong project, the potential for quantum to reshape how airplane manufacturers balance passenger experience with aircraft production and performance is what excites our team most for what's next in the aviation industry."

"Optimization is critical to achieving aviation sustainability targets," said Amanda Simpson, Vice President Research and Technology, Airbus Americas. "We are very excited to explore IonQ's capabilities to utilize the potential of quantum computing to achieve these targets."

Today's collaboration with Airbus follows IonQ's recent announcement that it has established its first international entities in the EU and EMEA, paving the way for new quantum endeavors with various European companies, states, and governments. Additionally, Airbus is the latest global company to collaborate and leverage IonQ's industry-leading quantum systems. Earlier this year, IonQ partnered with Hyundai Motors to develop better performing EV batteries and establish the foundation for object detection in future vehicles. IonQ also recently announced that its industry-leading IonQ Aria system is publicly available on Microsoft Azure Quantum, providing developers, researchers, engineers, and industry leaders from around the world with access to quantum via the cloud.

For other information about IonQ's recent commercial or research partnerships, please refer to the Q2 2022 financial results announced on August 15, 2022.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 23 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ's ability to further develop and advance its quantum computers and achieve scale; IonQ's ability to optimize quantum computing results even as systems scale; the expected launch of IonQ Forte for access by select developers, partners, and researchers in 2022 with broader customer access expected in 2023; IonQ's market opportunity and anticipated growth; and the commercial benefits to customers of using quantum computing solutions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ's products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's business; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005220/en/

Contacts:

IonQ Media contact:

Tyler Ogoshi

press@ionq.com

IonQ Investor Contact:

investors@ionq.com