- (PLX AI) - Rockwool shares fell more than 7% after the company cut its full year EBIT margin guidance in the face of higher energy prices.
- • The company's Q2 sales and EBIT were actually higher than market estimates, but EBIT margin outlook was cut to 10-12% for the year from 13% previously
- • Consensus was at 12.7%
- • This will undoubtedly lead to negative estimate revisions, but the real question is whether Rockwool can continue to increase prices to compensate for the accelerated inflation, analysts at SEB said
