Switzerland's Meyer Burger is accelerating the expansion of its solar panel production capacity, following the extension of the US solar tax credit for PV manufacturers and an order from developer DE Shaw for 3.75 GW of US-made heterojunction modules.The first fruits of US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act have already been witnessed, with Swiss solar module and production line manufacturer Meyer Burger ramping up its solar panel production plans. The heterojunction module maker cited the US climate change and health care package as one of the reasons it is accelerating its manufacturing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...