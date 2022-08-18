Security Journey and HackEDU to Relaunch as Security Journey

The application security education company provides training programs to developers and the entire SDLC to help them understand and mitigate application vulnerabilities

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Following the acquisition of Security Journey by HackEDU, the two best-in-class application security training companies today announced their relaunch as the combined Security Journey brand. Unifying under the Security Journey brand supports the two organizations' shared mission to help enterprises reduce application vulnerabilities by adopting a security-first mindset through application security education for developers and everyone in the SDLC.

The result of the combined brand is that over 450 customers from Fortune 5 enterprises to small and medium businesses can now access both HackEDU and Security Journey educational programs with a single purchase. Customers learn through a variety of training modalities, including conversational security videos, written transcripts, and hands-on coding exercises in a live application sandbox.

Combined, the two platforms provide a unique security education experience that delivers the following:

Engaging & Effective Learning: Easy to digest lessons that deliver a measurable increase in knowledge.

The OWASP Top 10 2021 list is the gold standard of guidance for developers and security teams, providing a solid breakdown of which vulnerabilities present the most significant risk to web applications. As such, these vulnerabilities top the list of topics trained by most organizations. The Security Journey product portfolio, which includes the HackEDU platform, delivers highly customizable learning plans for developers and everyone within the SLDC; teaching them how to specifically understand and address all OWASP Top 10 2021 list items and other known vulnerabilities.

Amy Baker, CMO at Security Journey, commented:

"Given that the vulnerabilities included on the OWASP Top 10 list haven't changed in more than a dozen years, and the number of new vulnerabilities within the NIST National Vulnerability Database has increased by over 200% in the last several years1, companies need to take a new approach to improving application security. In addition to increasing developer knowledge and skills, the rest of the software development team must understand the risks that insecure apps present to an organization and be dedicated to reducing that risk through an effective educational program."

Ken Buckler, Research Analyst at Enterprise Management Associates, added:

"In today's digital world, businesses cannot afford to sit still and must keep on innovating in order to remain relevant. However, innovation and speed must not come at the price of security, and it is the responsibility of the entire SDLC team to adopt and implement a more security-first mindset. Cybersecurity is a people and data problem, and unfortunately many within the industry do not realize that just as we invest in tools to improve the protections around our data, we must also invest in the minds of our people. By making this critical security investment, a better understanding and knowledge of application security can help businesses innovate safely. Continuous education has a huge role to play in reducing risk in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape."

Learn more about Security Journey and its recent acquisition by HackEDU .

About Security Journey

Security Journey helps enterprises reduce vulnerabilities through application security education for developers and everyone in the SDLC. Our programmatic approach provides video-based and text-based lessons along with live sandbox code experiments and real-world application exercises. All culminating in a collective security-first culture among development teams.

HackEDU's spring 2022 acquisition of Security Journey brings together two powerful platforms to provide application security education for developers and the entire SDLC team. The two officially became one in August 2022 and are now Security Journey. Two platforms, one path to build a security-first development culture. Learn more at www.securityjourney.com

1Statistic sourced from Ken Buckler, Secure Coding Practices - Growing Success or Zero-Day Epidemic?, EMA Market Research 2022

