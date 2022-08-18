ENGlobal: ENG Wins Prime Spot on $20 Million Contract with US Army Corps of Engineers

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. ("EGS"), has been designated as one of three prime contractors by the US Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") on a $20 million five-year contract to support and upgrade control system installations at hydroelectric facilities within the USACE's South Atlantic region.

As per the terms of the contract, EGS will compete with the other two contractors for the award of task orders for such assignments as technology upgrades and refreshes of existing systems, new system designs and installations, and life cycle maintenance of new and existing systems.

The contract has been designated by USACE as Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity, or IDIQ, meaning that the total quantity of services to be delivered by ESG and the other contractors cannot be determined at the present time. Therefore, this contract will not be included in EGS's backlog until a task order under the contract is awarded.

Commenting on the new award, EGS senior vice president Kevin Holfeld said, "We are extremely proud to expand our services into the Army Corps of Engineers, offering USACE the same innovative and cutting-edge control systems technology we have been providing to the U.S. defense industry worldwide.

"For over fifteen years, ENG has been honored to provide wide-ranging global solutions to meet our government's technology requirements, and through this new selection, we look forward to providing these services for many years to come."

Today's award follows a contract won by EGS on April 28 to implement a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA, system upgrade and replacement for a large midwestern public school district.

EGS specializes in the turn-key installation and maintenance of automation and instrumentation systems for governmental entities worldwide.

About ENG

ENG is a leading provider of innovative, complete project delivery solutions to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. ENG's Commercial segment provides services related to the engineering, design, automation, integration, fabrication and construction of up-stream, mid-stream and down-stream oil, gas and chemical processing. ENG's Government Services group provides similar services to governmental entities. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

