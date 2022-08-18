SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBR Safe Announces Initial SOBRcheck Purchase by Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing

Prominent Third-Party Administrator Launches SOBRsafe Solutions to Its Established Customer Network

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that leading Western U.S. third-party administrator (TPA) Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing (Butterfield) has launched its new touch-based detection offering with an initial purchase of the SOBRcheck technology. Butterfield has established a large customer network over its 19 years in the industry, one that includes national airlines for testing of pilots, flight attendants and ground crew. Butterfield is expected to have a dedicated sales professional represent SOBRsafe solutions to this network.

Working with organizations dedicated to safety and a drug- and alcohol-free environment, Butterfield provides administrative services, onsite collections, education & training and more. With touch-based alcohol detection, Butterfield is expanding into technology integration, bringing to customers SOBRcheck's passive, non-invasive alcohol screening that requires no onsite technician. SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger.

"We believe that SOBRsafe's touch-based alcohol detection can revolutionize the industry, allowing for instant onsite testing with immediate results," said Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing Owner and CEO Tracie Butterfield. "From our market experience, the SOBRcheck solution is potentially ideal for organizations that employ drivers, machine operators or others in safety-sensitive positions. Moreover, SOBRcheck can drive demand for our other services - if we have this system in a client facility and alcohol is detected, they are going to call us with reasonable suspicion, and we'll go onsite to conduct breath alcohol and drug tests. We are thrilled to work with SOBRsafe, and we see this as both a singular business opportunity and a relationship closely aligned with our mission and core values."

"We are incredibly impressed by Tracie and her team - they are a beacon of energy and innovation for the industry. Acting as their own sales agent, they have a clear path to existing customer decision makers - access hard-won over nearly two decades in the business," said SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "We believe that this relationship could be a growth catalyst for both SOBRsafe and Butterfield - while potentially advancing alcohol safety in the workplace, on our roadways and in the skies."

SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

About Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing

Founded by entrepreneur Tracie Butterfield in 2003, Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing is a certified woman-owned business (WBE). From its beginnings as "Oregon Onsite Drug Testing", Butterfield has expanded beyond its home state to operations in California, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Virginia. It now serves national organizations, providing administrative services, onsite testing & collection, education & training and detection technology integration. Butterfield seeks to inspire others to share in their commitment to drug- and alcohol-free workplaces, schools and communities. To learn more, visit www.butterfieldonsitedrugtesting.com.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces and alcohol rehabilitation; other intended applications include probation management and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

